find out what causes this disorder associated with the growth of bacteria in the body

The presence of bacteria in the body is not always bad, especially if they are in the stomach or intestines, the problem arises when there is an increase in these bacteria that can harm us, in terms of digestion, this is what is known, for example, SIBO. (bacterial growth). This disorder, says Laura Jorge, a graduate of the Faculty of Human Nutrition and Dietetics,SIBO is a disease characterized by an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine.“.

As he explains in detail, “there is a certain amount of bacteria to a greater or lesser extent throughout the gastrointestinal tract, which is considered healthy, the problem is when proliferation occurs Massive (overgrowth) of the small intestine (TC), places in the body that can not withstand this overload.

As a result, as he reports,There is an inability or change on the part of the gut to do its job, and in turn, this presence causes damage to the “skin” of the gut itself, as well as altering our ability to absorb nutrients.“. This is what is known as SIBO, a disorder which in turn is responsible for many other very common malabsorption or intolerance processes.





Why does SIBR appear?

As José María Alberdi, head of digestive service at La Moraleja University Hospital and Virgen del Mar University Hospital, explains, SIBO “is caused by an increase in micro-organisms in the small intestine. Small intestinethanks to peristaltic movements, the presence of gastric juice, bile and its separation from the large intestine (which has many more bacteria) through a valve called the ileocecal valve usually have low bacterial counts. When one of these control mechanisms fails, the number of bacteria increases, and with it the amount of gas.In addition, he adds, “inflammation of the villi of the small intestine occurs which can lead to malabsorption of nutrients, which in turn promotes the development of more bacteria“.

As for the factors that may be involved, the nutrition expert notes that the most common are:





Intermittent antibiotics



High alcohol consumption



Low stomach acid production due to medications such as omeprazole or Nexium



Certain stomach conditions such as chronic gastritis



Changes in intestinal motility



Operations on the digestive system.

Although there are no specific data on the prevalence of SIBO,and evaluates that it affects approximately 6-15% of the general population. In patients with comorbidities such as inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease or in patients who have undergone gastrointestinal surgery. prevalence could rise to 70%,” Alberdi says..





Who suffers the most from SIBO?

Just as there is no prevalence data, there is also an established pattern that fits all people with SIBO, so there is no profile.





What exist certain factors that may favor a person who has or is more prone to suffering sibo:





People who eat a diet rich in saturated fats, refined oils, soft drinks, ultra-processed white and refined flour foods, and foods rich in sugars.



Reuse of antibiotics



Malfunctions in the SMM (motor-migration complex)



People prone to constipation or slow peristalsis



Surgical interventions on the small intestine

Warning symptoms of SIBO

Abdominal inflammation is one of the most common symptoms of this disorder, but not the only one. As Jorge points out, other bloating (swelling) is added.such as diarrhea and/or constipation, flatulence (gas), fat in the stool, or abdominal pain“. These symptoms are related to the digestive environment, but there are others that have nothing to do with stomach discomfort, such as:hair loss, weak nails and dry skinsays George.





Differences between SIBO and other diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome or celiac disease

As Jorge explains, in clinical practice, “It’s quite difficult to distinguish between diseases of the digestive system, since most of them have similar symptoms.” In fact, “it is often possible to find a person with celiac disease who exhibits the same symptoms as another person with fructose intolerance.” Thus “It is very important to be able to collect as detailed and specific data as possible, since each digestive pathology may have signs that are more characteristic of a particular disease.“.





Diagnosis of SIBO, reports Alverdi, “This is usually done with tests that directly or indirectly determine the presence and amount of bacteria in the small intestine.”. The most common tests to diagnose SIBO are:

Bacterial culture of duodenal aspirate or jejunal is considered the most reliable method. However, because it is an invasive and difficult test, it is not commonly used.

Right now, lactulose or glucose breath test, being a non-invasive test, is the most commonly used. These tests indirectly measure the amount of bacteria present in the gut.

Faced with differences, perhaps the origin is the most common. For example, “celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disease, while SIBO or irritable bowel syndrome does not occur in this way.” Regarding intolerance, he points out: “we know that when they occur in adults they are secondary to a primary origin that needs to be discovered.“.





Therefore, “in the setting of an indigestion, it is very important that the doctor perform a series of tests (differential diagnosis) in order to find out the cause and be able to apply a specific treatment.”





For its detection and diagnosis (necessary for the appointment of adequate treatment), “breath tests that are carried out with lactulose or lactitol (test for hydrogen, methane and exhaled carbon dioxide)” are usually performed.





How is SIBO treated and is there a cure?

If the test is positive,you need to take specific antibiotics that the doctor must prescribebesides following short chain low carb diet“, – clarifies the nutrition expert. “This is a very specific dietary protocol that should be monitored and detailed by a professional nutritionist, for example, a nutritionist specializing in this field,” he explains. This protocol “should be based on the elimination or reduction of consumption of certain foods or product groups temporarily to help the person improve their symptoms and thus achieve greater comfort and quality of life than before.”





When this combination (antibiotics and diet) was administered, the expert notes, “It is advisable to repeat the same test to evaluate its result.“. In any case, “it is important that the patient be aware that relapses are common, as eradicating the bacteria does not always eliminate the original causes.”





After antibiotic treatment, “it is necessary to restore the entire intestinal microbiota as well as the mucosa, for which we can take probiotics (a probiotic should be recommended individually).”





Can SIBO be prevented?

Regarding its prevention, Jorge notes that “no person with a small bowel can be guaranteed not to develop SIBO at some point in their life, we know that There are predisposing factors that can be avoided. We have the ability to decide what and how to eat, as well as increase our physical activity, learn to manage stress, avoid alcohol and ask for help to get rid of constipation.









According to Alberdi, the best way to prevent SIBO is to:

Reduce the use of drugs that slow intestinal transit, such as benzodiazepines or opiates, or drugs that reduce stomach acid, such as omeprazole.



Strict control of diseases that can slow intestinal transit, such as diabetes.



The use of prokinetics in selected patients with slow intestinal transit may be beneficial.



Prophylactic treatment with cycles of antibiotics may be used in patients with multiple episodes of SIBO per year and with some anatomical defects such as prior surgery or small bowel diverticula.