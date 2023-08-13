Five sheikhs who own football clubs

The Arab Football League grew by leaps and bounds because of the amount of money that the sheikhs decided to spend on getting famous contracts.
Among the stars who have reached this competition are men such as Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and, of course, scorers like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but there are also businessmen who have taken over powerful European clubs. We are considering five cases of sheikhs who own football clubs.
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born on November 20, 1970 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. He is the fifth son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the first president of the United Arab Emirates, and the younger half-brother of the country’s current president, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is the owner of the City Football Group (CFG) club as well as the Al Jazeera football team in the United Arab Emirates. His condition is estimated at more than 30 billion dollars.
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani is the CEO and Chairman of the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund, which owns a 70% stake in Paris Saint Germain in May 2011 and later acquired the remaining 30%. He decided to appoint Nasser Al-Khelaifi as president. Thanks to the enormous power he wielded in the Qatari leadership, Hamad became president of the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund, which currently manages more than $300 billion and has invested heavily in Paris Saint-Germain.
The most expensive house in the world, the most expensive painting in the world and the richest club in the world: they all belong to Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who bought Newcastle United football club for 300 million euros. Barely 36 years old, he is also the owner of Al-Nasr of Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, earning $ 200 million per season.
He is one of the most media sheikhs of recent years, after the acquisition of Almería UD on August 2, 2019, Sheikh Turki Al Sheikh bought shares in the Andalusian team. Previously, he owned the Egyptian club Pyramids. Here the Sheikh invested 20 million euros plus seven debts that the red-whites had.
Turki Al-Sheikh was born in Saudi Arabia and is an adviser to the royal court of this country. Al-Sheikh is a confidant of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.
He was not as successful as the others: in 2010 he became Malaga, which he led to the previous stages of the UEFA Champions League, but which were relegated from La Liga, and in 2019 he was eliminated from the team. However, the Qatari sheikh, the largest shareholder of Malaga, a club that has been litigated for three years, in a letter addressed to the magistrate of the Malaga Court of Inquiry No. 14, demanded that the management of this legal entity and the three related companies that were also involved be returned to him.