Five tips (and a product) to avoid cystitis in the summer

Did you know that cystitis is the most common infection among Spanish women? According to the American Urological Association, 60% of women experience an episode of cystitis during their lifetime. every fourth woman suffers from it two to four times a year, mostly in the summer., but why at this time? For various reasons: during these months there is more sweating; the body undergoes frequent temperature changes, there is an increase in sexual intercourse, we remain wet in the intimate area for a long time without changing a wet swimsuit …

Cystitis is an infection caused by bacteria that enter the bladder and attach to the walls of the urinary tract. In most cases (80%), the causative agent is Escherichia coli (E. Coli), which cannot be excreted in the urine.

The most common symptoms of cystitis are the need to go to the toilet more often than usual, feel discomfort or burning when urinating difficulty urinating, which may be accompanied by dark or even bloody urine, pain in the lower back or pelvis, and a feeling of an urge to urinate after urinating.

Tips to avoid cystitis

And now the most important thing … can this infection be avoided? Doctor and urologist Gonzalo Sanz, medical director of Clínica Premium Marbella, gives us some advice.

Drink at least 2 liters of water per day

Abundant fluid intake helps to eliminate bacteria attached to the urinary tract, because by promoting frequent urination, it helps to clear the urinary tract through urine.

Don’t hold back the urge to pee

When we “retain”, the retained urine is more concentrated than usual and this contributes to urinary tract infections. It is important that you do not urinate for more than 3-4 years.

Change your swimsuit and keep your intimate area as dry as possible.

Wearing a wet swimsuit or bikini for several hours makes the vaginal area an ideal breeding ground for bacteria that cause infections. Don’t forget to change it after swimming!

Take supplements and cranberries

Surely you have heard that these fruits are good for fighting cystitis … And it’s true! According to a study published in Critical Review in Food Science and Nutrition, American cranberries prevent E. coli bacteria from attaching to the walls of the urinary tract and therefore causing infections.

Be careful with underwear

It is recommended to use underwear that provides sufficient perspiration in the intimate area, preferably cotton and not too tight.

Use a neutral, fragrance-free soap.

Perfume containing soaps or gels can irritate the area and increase the risk of cystitis.