Florence + the Machine release 39-song compilation – jenesaispop.com

In the era of streaming, compilations are a thing of the past. Arguably the best singles artist of the last decade, Rihanna has never released a compilation. Neither Justin Bieber, nor Katy Perry, nor Lady Gaga did this. Conversely, The Weeknd released one for Record Store Day in early 2021, ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance, which peaked at number two in both the United States and the UK.

Other artists who have been encouraged to publish compilations of hits or even songs spanning their entire careers are Nicki Minaj or even Noel Gallagher. Meanwhile, veteran bands like the Pet Shop Boys or Garbage continue to build on their legacy with compelling new compilations.

The latest artist to dare to release a greatest hits album is Florence + the Machine. Of course, “Under Heaven Over Hell” is not a typical compilation, but a work that brings together all of her major singles, as well as other favorite songs of the artist. As such, the tracklist includes major titles from Florence + the Machine’s career such as “Dog Days is Over”, “Shake it Out”, “What Kind of Man” or the recent “My Love”, as well as others such as “Choreomania” or “Choreomania”. June’.

Opening with “Heaven is Here”, one of the tracks featured on her latest album “Dance Fever”, one of the best albums of 2022, “Under Heaven is Here” contains equally key passages from Florence’s career such as “Hunger” , Ship to Wreck, Night Only, or Free, and don’t forget to make room for Mermaids, the Dance Fever rarity Florence posted in April.

“Under Heaven is Here”, which is only available on streaming at the moment, is a roundup of the best songs from Florence + the Machine’s career that will save you the trouble of creating your own Spotify playlist. Of course, the compilation comes with Welch immersed in a world tour that just took her to Bilbao BBK Live and will take her to Cala Mijas in a few weeks.

1. Paradise is here

2. Dog days are over

3. Choreomania

4. Delilah

5. Hunger

6. Shake it

7.King

8. Cosmic love

9. Spectrum

10. Fall

11. My love

12. All this and heaven too

13. Drum song

14. Shipwrecked

15.Free

16. Third eye

17. Between two lungs

18. Big God

19. Rabbit Heart (Pick it up) ***

20. What water gave me

21. What a witch

22. Evil Dream Girl

23. My boy builds coffins

24. Girls vs. God

25. Seven Devils

26. Blinding

27. Bomb

28. What kind of person

29. Never let me go

30. Mermaids

31. Only if for the night

June 32

33. No light, no light

34. Mother

35. End of Love

36. Cassandra

37. Heart line

38. I don’t call you a liar

39. How big, how blue, how beautiful