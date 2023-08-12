Food labeling at the forefront benefits the consumer

San José, August 11 (Elpaís.cr).- The School of Nutrition (ENU) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) assured: the front marking of prepackaged and imported products does not violate the provisions of the Technical Regulation for Foods (RTCA) and therefore does not need to be hidden labels.

This is reported by the School as a result of a circular issued by the Documentation Division of the Office of the Regulation of Products of Sanitary Interest, Ministry of Health (MS-DRPIS-UR-1588-2023) regarding food labeling. front.

According to the ENU-UCR, although the warning stamps with which foods produced in other countries are brought into Costa Rica are in accordance with different legislation, it is important that people have additional information about the nutritional value of what they are going to consume.

See document: School of Nutrition UCR Front Label.

This information is key to making decisions in favor of health and becomes especially necessary in the current conditions that the country represents. According to the statement, a significant number of people are registered in the country who have diseases or conditions associated with malnutrition from a very early age.

For example, only the first census of schoolchildren in Costa Rica by height and weight (2016) found an overweight problem close to 34% among the population aged 6 to 12 years. Among the preschool population (under age 5), the prevalence was 7.4% and 2.3% overweight and obese, in that order, according to the 2018 Women, Children and Adolescents Survey.

The 2018 Diet and Physical Activity Supervision College Survey does not deviate from this scenario. The study found that 30.9% of teenagers in Costa Rica are overweight. On the other hand, in people over 18 years of age, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in the general population was 39.5% and 31.2%, respectively.

Faced with this situation and based on the ENU-UCR criteria, it is important to make it easier for the consumer to understand the information regarding the nutritional value of the product. If a person has a diet with excess energy and certain critical nutrients such as sodium, added sugars, and saturated fats, among others, this greatly contributes to the development of diseases associated with overweight and obesity. One of the most famous? Hypertension.

“In Costa Rica, by 2021, there were 19,507 new cases of hypertension, which gives us an average of 53 people who are diagnosed with this disease every day. High blood pressure greatly increases the risk of kidney and brain disease. In addition, it is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, which, in turn, are among the main causes of death worldwide,” the report says, based on information from the Ministry of Health.

For the School of Nutrition, frontal marking provides a number of advantages. First, it points to an excess of some of the most important nutrients for human health, even if they meet other international laws.

Second, it allows you to freely choose products based on information presented in a variety of ways, which helps you make an informed decision. Uruguay, a country that has already implemented this policy, has shown an immediate positive effect.

“It has been found that there is a wide range of prepackaged foods available in Costa Rica, many of which contain excess amounts of these critical nutrients that are associated with health problems when consumed inappropriately. (…) Although countries have different parameters for installing seals, none of these parameters is harmful to people’s health, on the contrary, they are set taking into account the well-being of the population,” he explains.

ENU-UCR is committed to collaborating with initiatives for the health of Costa Ricans and provides the authorities with the opportunity to contribute research, technical and scientific data.