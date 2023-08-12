Food with 15 times more Vitamin C than an orange that you should include in your diet

Children born in the 70s and early 80s in Spain remember Superratón very well, a cartoon they identify with the phrase: don’t forget the supervitamins and mineralize. This little animal was mindful of the importance of vitamins in the proper functioning of the body. Other phrases have remained like mantras in the memory of all those who grew up at that time: it is important to eat at least two fruits a day, which has not always been done, and benefits of mediterranean dietclaims that are backed by science.

There is an ingredient that would make Superratón happy and that all of Spain has been identifying for over 30 years with another famous man: Carlos Argignano. The Basque chef garnishes many of his dishes with a sprig of parsley, either as a garnish or as part of a recipe. And it turns out that this is food with unusual properties: parsley contains fifteen times more vitamins than oranges, vitamin C is a particularly important element.

Controlling blood pressure and bad cholesterol

This A green umbrella plant helps in many ways. Has antioxidant powerand helps regulate blood sugar levels. It also promotes cardiovascular health due to the carotenoids it contains, which have a positive effect on blood pressure control and bad cholesterol levels. Parsley is rich in nitrates, which help dilate blood vessels and help reduce the amount of calcium and protein lost in the urine.

As if that wasn’t enough, those carotenoids are also involved in the care of the cornea, connective tissue, and prevent macular degeneration, a common cause of blindness that must be controlled in the later stages with irritating injections. Definitely, with parsley everything looks clearer. Its use often has all sorts of benefits, with one exception that does not affect humans: it is harmful to parrots, even fatal if they ingest too much.