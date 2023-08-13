For Mercadona customers, it is already running out. A Wonderful Supplement You Should Try Right Now



Among the many products available in supermarkets from Juan Roigdedicated to caring for health They often become viral products that everyone wants and usually runs out of. And this is what seems to be happening with the novelty that is already making people talk on the networks and what Mercadona customers are already running out. A a wonderful supplement that you will definitely want to try. Take note and don’t let him get away!

Mercadona wins with its new supplement

If you want to improve your health and wellness, you cannot miss this opportunity. Mercadona launched a vitamin C supplement on the market that caused a stir among its customers.. It’s about Deliplus Vitamin C Effervescent Tablets containing 500mg of this essential substance for the body.

Vitamin C is a nutrient that the body needs to perform many functions.such as collagen formation, immune system function, cell protection from oxidative damage, iron absorption, and reduced fatigue and tiredness. In addition, it has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties that can help prevent or fight various diseases such as the common cold, cancer, cataracts, gout, or cardiovascular disease.

However, the human body cannot produce or store vitamin C, so it must be obtained from food. Vitamin C is found in foods such as citrus fruits, berries, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli or spinach. The recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 90 mg for adult men and 75 mg for adult women.. However, thereSituations that may require supplemental vitamin Cfor example, stress, smoking, exercise, infection or injury.

where is it Vitamin C supplements come into playwhich can help meet the needs of this nutrient when it is deficient in the diet. Vitamin C effervescent tablets Deliplus They are the perfect option to supplement your diet and improve your health. These tablets have a pleasant lemon taste and dissolve easily in water. You only need to take it once a day and you will notice how it fights against tiredness and fatigue.

Deliplus vitamin C effervescent tablets are sold in tubes of 20 units at a price of 1.95 euros.. You can find them in the Mercadona parapharmacy section or in the online store. But hurry, otherwise they fly off the shelves. Mercadona customers rave about this product and recommend it for its quality, taste and potency, so don’t hesitate any longer and try Deliplus Vitamin C Effervescent Tablets now. This is a wonderful supplement that you should try right now. Your body will thank you.

