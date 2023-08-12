For Pete Sampras’ 52nd birthday, a great record no one could get him

ESPNtennis.comReading: 3 min.

Professionalism number one From Nastase to Medvedev through Federer, McEnroe, Sampras, Nadal and many more. (Source: TW/Tennis TV)

Pete Sampras celebrating. One of the greatest tennis legends turns 52 and before coming Big 3 He was the best Grand Slam winner. Despite the fact that they surpassed him in this indicator, there is a record that no one has yet been able to take away from him after his retirement.

The American was born on August 12, 1971 in Washington and made a career playing on crushing serve and completely ferocious attack. All this, of course, was accompanied by a striking elegance, rarely seen on the track, which made him stand out from the rest of the tennis players in this feature.

Now among his achievements there is something that no one could surpass. Pistol Pete He is currently the number one tennis player in the world for consecutive seasons.. he did it from 1993 to 1998, so that with those 6 campaigns in a row, he set a historical record. Despite the fact that in terms of total, whether they are in a row or not, Novak Djokovic dethroned him, with 7, his mark remains unchanged.

Among the most outstanding recordings of Sampras we can mention 14 Grand Slams He Won: Australian Open (2), Wimbledon (7) and US Open (5). Roland Garros, where he reached the semi-finals only in 1996, was his big thorn.

Pete Sampras celebrating the 2002 US Open, his last Grand Slam. Pennsylvania

He also won 5 times more Tournament of Masterswas a champion Davis Cup twice and accumulated 64 singles titles and two in doubles. As if that wasn’t enough, he was 286 weeks at the top.

Perhaps with the arrival Novak Djokovic (23 Grand Slams), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20). But the specific point is that what this six-foot-five American who retired in 2002 has done is positioning him not only as one of the greatest examples of the 90s, but in history.