Four first class friendlies on Saturday

With the League Cup knocking on the door (starting next weekend) and teams deciding their squads on the transfer market, four First Division friendly matches took place this Saturday. Talleres and Vélez played in Cordoba, Rosario Central hosted Sarmiento, Banfield and Platense met at the Taladro sports ground, and Tigre hosted Barracas Central.
There were reinforcements that started showing up at their new clubs (Brian Romero put her in Velez), tests from different coaches (Lavallen is new to Sarmiento), pieces that might leave and not play (Valoyes at Talleres) and old acquaintances. who doesn’t lose tricks (Leach Lopez goal for Sarmiento)…
Talleres Velez
In Córdoba, the owners of T beat rivals from Fortin with a score of 2: 1, and the substitutes drew 3: 3.
First game: Workshops 2-Vélez 1
Workshops: Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Juan Rodriguez, Lucas Suarez, Juan Portillo; Ramon Sosa, Ulises Ortegosa, Rodrigo Villagra, Luis Angulo; Rodrigo Garro, Nahuel Bustos.
Veles: Lev Burian; Joaquin Garcia, Lautaro Giannetti, Valentin Gomez, Francisco Ortega; Juan Ignacio Mendez, José Florentin; Gianluca Prestianni, Walter Bow, Francisco Pizzini; Brian Romero.
Goals: Sosa and Suarez (T) and Romero (V).
Workshop Changes: Sequeira for Angulo, Seoane for Sequeira and DePietri for Garro.
Second game: Workshops 3-Veles 3
Workshops: Lautaro Morales; Julio Buffarini, Kevin Mantilla, Tomas Palacios, Fernando Bersano; David Zalazar, Matias Gomez, Luis Sequeira, Valentin DePietri; Thomas Molina, David Romero.
Veles: Lautaro Garson; Thomas Guidara, Leo Jara, Damian Fernandez, Miguel Brizuela; Christian Ordoñez, Nicolas Garayalde; Lenny Lobato, Elias Cabrera; Abiel Osorio and Santiago Castro.
Goals: Romero, Buffarini and Juncos (T), Lobato -2- and Cabrera (F).
Workshop Changes: Pozzo replaces Molina, Juncos replaces Zalazar, Gallardo replaces DePietri, Funes replaces Gomez, Kummer replaces Palacios and Saavedra replaces Bersano.
Changes in Veles: Gomez Riga, Lautaro Lopez and Thiago Fernandez for Garzon, Garajalde and Osorio.
Banfield 1-Platense 1
They played at the Banfield sports ground three times for 40 minutes, with many logical substitutions.
Banfield: Facundo Cambeses, Emanuel Coronel, Alejandro Maciel, Aaron Quiros, Emanuel Insua, Lautaro Rios, Eric Remedy, Ignacio Rodriguez, Juan Alvarez, Juan Bisans and Sebastian Sosa Sanchez.
Then entered: Facundo Sanguinetti, Juan Iribarren, Dylan Ghissi, Luis Mago, Franco Quinteros, Alan Di Pippa, Matias Gonzalez, Matias Romero, Matias Ramirez, Jeronimo Rivera and Nicholas Sosa Sanchez. And finally, Pedro Souto, Mateo Perez and Marcos Echeverria did it.
Platense: Ramiro Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vasquez, Gaston Suso, Sasha Marsich; Jerome Cacchabu, Ivan Rossi; Gabriel Gudinho, Luciano Ferreira, Maximiliano Zalasar and Ronaldo Martinez.
Then entered: Alejandro Sanchez, Ramiro Galimidi, Gonzalo Asis, Juan Pablo Pignani, Miguel Jaquet, Juan Infante, Nicolas Ortiz and Nahuel Lopez, Facundo Russo, Alejo Monge, Gonzalo Valdivia, Nicolás Servetto and Nadir Zeineddin.
Goals: Rivers (B) and Zeineddin (P).
Rosario Central Sarmiento
Two games of 70 minutes each were played in Rosario.
First game: Central 0-Sarmiento 1
Central rose garden: Valentino Quintero; Ulises Ciccioli, Facundo Aguero, Juan Comar, Astor Piatti; Agustin Toledo, Thomas O’Connor; Lautaro Giaccone, Francesco Lo Celso, Haminton Campas; Octavio Bianchi.
Sarmiento: José Devecchi; Gonzalo Bettini, Juan Hernandez, Juan Insaurralde, Gabriel Diaz; Guido Mainero, Manuel Garcia, Sergio Quiroga, Manuel Monaco; Lucas Melano and Lisandro Lopez.
Target: Lisandro Lopez (C).
They entered Sarmiento: Antonini, Go, Mansilla and Serato.
Second match: Central 1-Sarmiento 1
Central rose garden: Jorge Brown; Ismael Cortes, Facundo Mallo, Kevin Silva and Lautaro Figueroa; Kevin Ortiz and Carlos Campos; Juan Cerrudo, Ramiro Peralta and Cristian Bonesso; Luca Martinez Dupuis.
sarmiento: Fernando Monetti; Franco Paredes, Juan Antonini, Franco Sbuttoni, Julián Veinticinco; Fernando Martinez, Harrison Mansilla, Tomas Giacobini, Joaquin Go; Diego Azcurra and Lautaro Serato.
Goals: Martinez Dupuis (RC) and Azcurra (RC).
Entered the center P. Garcia.
They entered Sarmiento: Mendez, Caviglia and Morales.
Tigre-Barracas Central
Tigre and Barracas Central played two preparatory matches.
First match: Tigre 3-Barracas 2
Tiger: red; Garay, Aguilera, Luchatti, Prieto; Menossi, Prediger, Castro, Molinas; Armoa, Badaloni.
Central barracks: desabato; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Prado, Insua; Colitto, Arce, Tapia, Benitez; Susvielles, Sepulveda.
Goals: Badaloni, Molinas (T) and third against Sepulveda and Susvieles (BC).
Barracks changes: Capraro, Mater, Frias and Tolosa from Alvarez, Tapia, Sepulveda and Insua.
Second match: Tigre 3-Barracas Central 3
Tiger: Gómez Gert, Moreno, Lomonaco, Leizza, Montoya, Forclase, Cardoso Sabala, Esquivel, Flores and Lopez.
Central barracks: Villard; Peinipil, Capraro, Diaz, Tolosa; Mater, Laba, Puig, Calderara; Frias, Dominguez.
Goals: Renzo Lopez, Gonzalo Flores and Juan Esquivel (T), Mater, Villalba and Brondo (BC).
Tiger Changes: Baldi for Leizza, Scipioni for Cardozo, Fernández for Moreno, Espíndola for López and Solari for Gomes Gerth.
Barracks changes: Juarez, Serrizuela, Cantero, Calderara and Mater from Peinipil, Capraro, Frias, Villalba and Brondo.