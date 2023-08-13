Four first class friendlies on Saturday

Talleres Velez

First game: Workshops 2-Vélez 1

Pizzini with Veles against his former team.

Second game: Workshops 3-Veles 3

Banfield 1-Platense 1

Rossi vs. Insua at Platense-Banfield.

Rosario Central Sarmiento

First game: Central 0-Sarmiento 1

Lavallin, Sarmiento’s new DT.

Tigre-Barracas Central

First match: Tigre 3-Barracas 2

Tiger vs Central Barracas.

Second match: Tigre 3-Barracas Central 3