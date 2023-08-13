France wants to join Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe at the Olympics – Fox Sports

France national football team who is preparing for Olympic Games from Paris 2024 and they are already thinking about who will be the coach of that representative, which led them to put them at the top of their list Thierry Henry.

Thierry Henry in Paris 2024

According to the newspaper Parisian, French Football Federation has like Henry’s priority as a coach a representative who will visit Paris in 2024, and although this is in some doubt due to his fiasco in Monaco, the managers contacted people who supported Henri’s work, such astechnical assistant in Belgium at the stage Roberto Martinezin addition to revealing that he has earned the respect of figures such as Eden Hazard or Romelu Lukaku.

The legendary French striker who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Les Bleus will compete against Jocelyn Gurwennec, Sabri Lamouchi and Julien Stéphane will retain the French bench for the Olympics.

Dream of France: Paris Paris 2024 with Henri

Since Henry is on the Federation’s priority list, the name Kylian Mbappe is almost a question of status when planning a squad For Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesbecause the regulations of the summer jousting tournament allows participating countries in a football tournament can lead to three players over 23 and one of them will Kylian Mbappe.

In France, it is taken for granted that the 2018 world champion striker will take part in the tournament if there is no injury, although he could participate as a free agent due to the fact that Olympic Games starts July 26 and the Frenchman’s contract with PSG ends on June 30.

It remains only to wait for France to fulfill the dream of reuniting Thierry Henry with Kylian Mbappe and winning gold in Paris 2024.

