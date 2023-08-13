Francia Raisa’s health under threat: kidney donation actress Selena Gomez has a new medical diagnosis | People | Entertainment

Francia Raisa is a talented actress known for her generosity and unwavering friendship. In 2017, she shocked the world by donating a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez, who was battling lupus. Her courageous act not only saved the life of the singer-actress, but also demonstrated the true strength of their bond.

Recently, however, France itself has revealed that it is facing its own health challenges. The actress has publicly shared that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects the ovaries and can cause various symptoms such as hormonal imbalances and fertility issues.

Francia Raisa’s health problems

The How I Met Your Father actress, who is of Mexican and Honduran descent, shared on her Instagram stories the cover of the book Life with PCOS: The Road to the Turn, which talks about her own condition.

Raisa said that she was diagnosed with this disease. “I have PCOS and am still learning how to live with it,” the actress wrote in the image.

Despite her health concerns, France has used her social media presence to raise awareness of PCOS and support others in dealing with their own health problems.

Photo: Instagram @franciaraisa

Selena Gomez congratulates her

On July 26, Raisa’s birthday, the star of “Only Murders in the House” celebrated her friend’s birthday with an emotional post.

On her Instagram account, Selena shared three photos capturing the various moments they shared and added the message, “Happiest birthday ever for this special person. Wherever life takes us, I love you.”

Although there were disagreements between them in the past, this gesture suggests that they have reconciled and are still very close. (AND)

