From Aitana to Dua Lipa: where do artists of the best music genres go on vacation? – Music

Yes, they are on vacation too. Like a good part of the world, enjoying the summer, the artists you listen to inside the best music variation CADENA 100 They also took a short break from their activities. Then we will tell you where and with whom they spend this well-deserved rest in order to come back, if possible, stronger after the summer. In addition, they can help you think of future destinations to escape to and feel like them.

Justin Bieber

The author of songs, among others ‘stay’ or ‘Kid’ He wanted to relax and spend time with his wife Hailey Bieber. WITH 2021 with his album ‘Justice’ We did not like the new songs of the great pop star Justin Bieber. We hope this “break” will help you come back with recharged batteries and great new songs.

The Canadian artist shared a series of photos on Instagram where he is with his partner on board a boat and it sure looks like he is having a great time. The destiny that Justin has chosen is French RivieraWithout a doubt, the Côte d’Azur is a peaceful place to relax and enjoy the views.

Rosalie

After the most painful breakup, as well as media coverage and intensive tour, our favorite motomi, Rosalía, decided to live this summer to the fullest by taking a more than deserved vacation.

The latest great songs with “la motomami” are “RR”album he made this year with his former partner, with songs as mythical as, ‘Kiss’ or “Vampires”. In addition, Rosalía closed it “Motomi World Tour” at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris on July 22.

Let’s get down to business and what’s really interesting. The destination that the Catalan singer has chosen is for her beloved Rome, a beautiful place with a rich history that will undoubtedly allow you to get rid of so much drama and thus be able to come back stronger than ever. We at MegaStar are looking forward to more great songs with “motos”.

vicco

The Spanish singer started releasing great songs in 2020 and only finished it three years later, becoming a possible option to represent Spain in Eurovision same year. Even though it wasn’t selected, it’s a great song “Nightlife”continues to play everywhere: clubs, restaurants, shops…

Vicco didn’t want to waste this summer either, so he chose hello as a destination to enjoy its beaches and the epic PortAventura Park. The Spanish artist shared these photos on Instagram and it looks like she’s having a great time.

Dua Lipa

After appearing in a fashion movie ‘Barbie doll’and with the release of your great song, “Dance the Night”, Dua Lipa also deserves a vacation. Although the British artist recently faced copyright infringement lawsuits for her star-studded track, levitating She did not want to stop having fun, and this summer is no less for the singer.

The Dua destination is undoubtedly one of the most summery. It’s about wonderful Greece, with its white houses and paradise beaches, is without a doubt an idyllic destination. It seems that Lipa does not want to escape this “pink world” that “Barbie” has discovered for her.

Camila Cabello

Our Cuban artist par excellence, Camila Cabello, left a trail of what was the purpose of her summer vacation this summer on her social networks. At MegaStar, we know where he went, but we don’t know with whom.

The author of songs, among others ‘miss’ or ‘Havana’left his relationship with the singer Shawn Mendes in 2021, but in April this year, they were again more than ever seen together at the Coachella festival. Fans caught a video of a kiss between the two artists that breathed reconciliation. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but at MegaStar we hope the two will be happy, together or apart.

Camila Cabello decided to go to Puerto Rico this summer to hang up and come back stomping very fast, we are looking forward to discovering a new Cuban singer.

Aitana and Sebastian Yatra

After releasing one of the best songs of the summer, ‘Kids’Aitana wanted to take a break and in the company of the author ‘Homeless’okay, we’re talking about Sebastian Jatra. The two artists have been seen together several times and love each other, but there is still no official confirmation of either of them’s relationship.

They were also seen together last July Colombia with Sebastián Yatra’s familyregardless of the type of relationship, it is clear that it is serious when family is involved.

The place they decided to visit together this time is Ibiza, a place that the Catalan singer repeated from time to time in the summer, shows that she is in love with the island. This time he wanted to share his “paradise” with Sebastián Yatra. Traveling brings people closer together, let’s see if after this holiday, but also a romantic getaway, they finally dare to confirm their relationship.

Destinations of your favorite MegaStar artists so far, we already have ideas, and you, where are you going this summer? Which destination did you like the most from the ones we listed? We read you on Instagram.