From Cinema, Literature and Politics: Mission Impossible

Hayley Atwell

Monday’s election debate was watched by over seven million viewers. I decided to make eggs like a fifteen-year-old. I’m so tired I need a vacation this year… It seemed like a great escape plan for almost three hours from my exhausting 24/7 responsibility.

I preferred to stay only with transcendence and move on to analysis, to the repetition of the best plays. The entire newspaper team was still working on the rebroadcast of our EL ESPAÑOL program and I knew I’d catch up on the latest news when I got home.

And yes, like a joke, like a sleeve cut in a sense of duty I ran away with my son to the premiere An impossible missiona title that is very consistent with the program that could be seen on Antena3.

I don’t know if I liked the movie a lot or a little, but I do Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are great. Him and her, both. The rhythm is so hectic and hectic that you focus your attention not to miss the details and try to explain the smallest thing that needs to be put together in order to fully understand the scene that follows.

This is present life. A steady business that is concerned with getting our attention and our data. This year, our vote was noticed several times.

Returning home and reconnecting with today, the fiction is over. The best thing about going to a movie like this is that you already know who’s going to win.. In debates, as in trials, there are times when “what is won is lost, and what is lost is won.”

Isabel Diaz Ayuso

The networks are burning with nonsense and injustice. A tweeter with nearly seventy-five thousand followers wrote: “Enough victimization of Ms. Ayuso. The loss of an eight-week-old fetus is very common. And at that age, the nervous system hasn’t developed enough to feel pain.”





I don’t have Twitter, because of such gentlemen. A scandalized friend sent me this and I thought it was awful. Terrible, really. But who are we to comment with such carelessness and lack of empathy? Who do some people think they are?

The fetus was eight weeks old, but Isabel Díaz Ayuso is a human being. We didn’t see her complaining or crying, not even a grimace. He went through spooning, which is a bad drink. It is indeed not a heart attack or arm amputation, but the loss and frustration of her future motherhood in her forties

being a victim? Come on, man… An official statement and immediate reinstatement, shortening the leave he was surely prescribed. what sacrifice?

Ignorance is very bold, and from the moment of conception, hormones are a revolution in the female body. I experienced a similar situation 26 years ago and I remember that I couldn’t hold back my tears on Christmas Day when I saw an advertisement of the largest toy chain, which had an ultrasound of a child in the background.

So about being a victim, nothing. The president accepted this loss with great dignity. After that, we may like the character more or less, but please, respect people if we ask for the same for ourselves.

Of course, I know that you will have an amazing signing when you return to work. our way garrido pigeonUntil a few days ago, part of the magasIN team has been working on their team since this week. With the inclusion of Paloma in the Community of Madrid, we lose in EL ESPAÑOL, but everyone from Madrid wins.

Karim Benyaich

on Wednesday I had dinner with the Moroccan ambassador to Spain. The central topic of the debate was, it seems, the only election since the beginning of May.

But I had to include her in this poker game my appreciation for this skill of diplomacy has been elevated to the professional category.

“The Diplomat” is, apart from the fashion series, a professional who makes everyone talk about everything with musical cordialitywithout discrepancies allowing for outbursts or vulgarity, without anything that seems so important that it cannot be “cut through” with a commentary on the taste of their land or the characteristics of their country’s climate.

In the midst of all this, diplomats and those of us who are not are looking for a place for confidentiality and the most personal details.

Yesterday I discovered that two beautiful young women whom I adore – because they are the daughters of a dear friend of mine – lived, until they found their mother, in the reception center of a social organization headed by the current ambassador to Spain.

What wonderful coincidences.

Clea Kastan

When this article sees the light of day, I I will be in Gijón during Black Week. I will be there with Carlos Quílez, Luis Artigue, Marta Robles, Carmen Posadas and the rest of the authors who will be guests at the prestigious festival this year.

YouI will also be with my friend Fernando Marias that even though he’s dead, I’m sure he’ll go for a walk. With a feigned annoyance that even he didn’t believe in, he refused to let “his” Black Week be deprived of his presence.

I’m going with Clea Castán, the heroine of my novel Damn Hamor (Espasa, 2023). When I wrote this complex murder story, I never thought it would lead me to Gijón.

I wanted to tell a story about how a normal woman, idealized by some, can come to the conclusion that if she doesn’t kill who she wants, she will still be the victim.

I wanted to write about limitationsabout the paths that sometimes cross us in life and which we think we will never take, about the survival instinct and how sometimes tests bury themselves, and other times with the participation of those who do not expect it.

And I’m going to Gijón knowing that Clea Castán has a mirror. Those of you who have read the novel know that the mirror rotates and sometimes has a blinding effect.

If you’ve been Clea or Henry at some point in your life, you probably won’t be able to read on.

If Clea asked you for help and you chose to ignore her, you might not be able to finish her off.

If Clea is close to you and you know it, maybe you can change her life. Or not. Perhaps you prefer not to read and move on.

Thanks to this fascinating woman we didn’t understand until the last chapter. Thank you Clea for taking me on a wonderful journey. and live an experience that will end with an important meeting in Asturias.

I will enjoy it with two of the three men of my life at Auga Restaurantto get to know the culinary project of Gonzalo Pañeda and Antonio Pérez, which already belongs to the star firmament of Michelin. I can’t resist the Asturian fabad even in July. Food always tastes better in their country.