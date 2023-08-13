From networks to music

It seems that when someone becomes a social media celebrity, the doors of the world open like magic, but it’s not always that easy. Aaron Mercury, Daniel Vargas, Mia Salinas, Maria Bolio and Vanne Amador conquered the virtual world as content creators… but they had to fight again to find a place in the world of music, moving from one to another.

For five, the transition has not been easy, and they have had to work hard to maintain their place on social networks and at the same time develop their careers as singers and composers, which they talked about in the “Make Millions” presentation. listen, the secrets of musical success in networks.







I feel like all of us here have always loved music and it’s really nice that the networks gave us that push, I have three singles and I think it’s unbelievable that the networks opened a lot of doors because before I feel like it was very centralized and now there are more options.

It’s great that social media has gotten rid of the intermediaries, they create a direct bridge between the artist and the public and make people listen to what they want, and not just what is in traditional media, ”explained Mercury, 22.









Some of them, like Mia Salinas and Mercury, have signed to a multinational label, while others have remained independent artists, but they all agree that they currently have control over their material and who can release it.











You can release your stuff, I decided to stay independent and I released ten singles that I wrote and produced myself because I just got my degree in music production, so yes, social media gives you the opportunity to see you for many people, these are tools. which we must take advantage of,” Bolio added.

These content creators decided to focus on music after already being recognized by influencers or youtubers, music was always there but only later did they consider it as another content option.

I expected this to happen to me, as Justin Bieber, I will cover songs and upload them to YouTube to see if anyone discovers me,” Bollo said between laughter. “Mixing your content with music is a way to show a side of you as an artist and something about music is that people can identify with it, it doesn’t just have to exist on TikTok, there are many other platforms, where she might be. Yes, I struggled a bit, but the joke is knowing how to channel your music,” Salinas added.

Everyone agrees that earlier artists were known from magazines and they spoke only about their work, and in gossip columns – about their lives; now with the help of social networks, the same artists can share them the way they want.

One of the main things I had in mind when I decided to release the music was that it was already linked to me, that they knew it was mine and I think it’s very important to be able to link a new product or a new material that you offer to people they see or listen to through the video so that they already know you so that they can recognize you, in this case, as an artist,” Amador said.

