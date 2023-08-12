From the Joy of Moving to the Trauma of Fires: Britney Spears’ Children’s Experience in Hawaii.

Teenage children in Britney Spears, Sean Preston and Jayden Jamesthey faced a dramatic situation when they arrived in Hawaii, where they settled with their father, Kevin Federline, and his new wife.

The youths were greeted with horror forest fire that hit the US archipelago and left dozens dead and thousands of homes burned. This was stated by Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplanwho spoke with page six about the condition of the boys.

“They didn’t get hurt) personally, but there are people in the area who are dying and their houses are being destroyed, so it’s very traumatic.“, he commented.

However, the lawyer assured that the children of Britney Spears are also happy to live in Hawaii with their father and stepmother. “Despite the pain they feel from what is happening with the fires and the dead people, they also enjoy being there.“, he claimed.

Despite the drama due to the wildfires, the Oops I Did It Again interpreter’s kids are excited about their new life in Hawaii, the lawyer said. Teenagers have plans to “build a future in a new place, make new friends and explore new opportunities.”

“They are happy with it. They think they live in paradise“, said.

He also said that Preston and Jayden will continue their studies, one of them will go to a school in Hawaii, and the other will remain associated with his school in Los Angeles.

The wildfires in Hawaii have claimed the lives of 80 people so far.

People watch as smoke and flames from wildfires rise on Front Street in downtown Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, August 8, 2023. (Alan Dickkar via AP)

Although Britney Spears She was separated from her children for over a year due to tensions between them, in 2022 the distance between the singer and the teenagers was made public.

Federline confirmed that the children of the interpreter for “Baby One More Time” decided not to spend time with her and that they “made the decision not to go to her wedding” to Sam Asgari in June 2022.

While she didn’t give any details about why the teens chose to leave their mother, there have been rumors of family tensions in the past. The ex-husband of the artist noted that several months had passed since the children of Spears had last seen her.

The relationship between Britney Spears and her teenage kids is a far cry, after some treatment from the singer.

Unfortunately, their relationship took a turn for the worse when the singer started posting nude photos on her Instagram account, making things worse.

Despite the distancing and moving minors, the singer’s latest posts on her Instagram account suggest that the relationship between mother and children would improve.

