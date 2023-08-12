From the pool, Jennifer Lopez is imposing a white swimsuit trend at 50.

Jennifer Lopez has taken over again social media with its striking beauty. The actress, singer, songwriter, dancer and producer has become the most popular in the world. instagram after showing off in a swimsuit, leaving fans speechless.

The designer and businesswoman is also successful on social networks. So only on Instagram Jennifer Lopez She has an incredible 251 million followers who admire her beauty and talent by filling her posts on social media likes and supportive comments.

However, the beginning Jennifer Lopez they date back to her first supporting role in My Little Girl. In 1991, she landed her first job as a dancer and later landed her first lead role in Selena, with which she earned over a million dollars and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Later figure instagram She stood out as an actress and starred in the films “Anaconda” and “Out of Sight”, thanks to which she managed to earn two million dollars.

Without a doubt Jennifer Lopez This was destined as her debut as a singer with her single “If You Had My Love” placed her at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and her album “On the 6” was a big hit internationally. Therefore, it is not surprising that in 2011 Jennifer Lopez she was chosen by People magazine as the most beautiful woman in the world, the following year she was named the most influential celebrity on the planet by Forbes magazine; This phenomenon can be explained by simply looking at the number of followers he has on social mediaespecially in instagram.

Source: Instagram Jennifer Lopez

The actress, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has gone viral. social media. Rest is conditioned Jennifer Lopez posted a series of images instagram posing in a bikini showing off her impressive figure and curves. The singer’s fans can’t believe how good she looks despite being over 50 years old.