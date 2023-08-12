From ‘The Warren File’ to ‘Hereditary’: The 10 Greatest Horror Movies That Defined the Last Decade





When you approach a film, you try to get rid of all the expectations that may have been created in order not to miss the opportunity to discover genuine enthusiasm or, conversely, not to be disappointed, which really hurts. With “The Warren File” it was almost impossible not to sit in a chair ready to clap your hands since James Wan’s film has garnered rave reviews since its release in American theaters. And all this, being a horror film, this genre urgently needed a film that lived up to its great classics.

Luckily, yes, The Warren Files was the movie that was sold to us. In fact, there may have been more. It’s always nice to stumble upon a scary horror movie that makes you jump in your seat and go home, including all the lights you’ll meet along the way, but Wang also made it all come true thanks to the nostalgia and genuine reverence also delivered. some of the most powerful and unforgettable scenes of his remarkable career. In the end it turns out that the trick was not in the blood, not in three dimensions or remakes, no, the triumph was to make seem all the universal fears and old tricks, opening doors, unknown sounds or disturbing dolls. new. . Victory at all levels.

