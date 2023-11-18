Frozen: Bob Iger confirms that a 4th film is in development

During an appearance on the morning program Good Morning America, on the Disney-owned ABC network , the company’s CEO – Bob Iger – confirmed that the study is working on a fourth Frozen animated film, in addition to the third that had already been confirmed.

The revelation was made straight from Disneyland in Hong Kong, check out what was said:

“Well, I’m going to give you a little surprise. Frozen 3 is in the works and there could be a Frozen 4 in the works as well. But I don’t have much to say about these films at the moment. But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but two stories.”

Further details of both plots were not revealed, as was a premiere date.

Frozen and its specials are available on Disney+.

