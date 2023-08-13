Funny video of Karol G and Ana de Armas as Spanish teachers

Present tense Carol G. And Ana de Armas These are the two most popular Latin American artists at the moment, and this is due to several reasons. The Colombian singer is enjoying the success she has achieved with the great debut of her album Mañana ser bonito, while the Cuban actress has received various awards for her recent films and has even been nominated for an Oscar. They participated in the program some time ago and left some unmissable clips.

In February, the artists went to a special edition of “saturday night life‘. Ana de Armas He was in charge of the opening monologue in which he spoke in Spanish and English to all viewers and also invited his Latin American partner to interpret some of the songs from his new album. In this case, Carol G. “While I Treat My Heart” and “Your Glasses” are featured.

