Funny video of Karol G and Ana de Armas as Spanish teachers

Present tense Carol G. And Ana de Armas These are the two most popular Latin American artists at the moment, and this is due to several reasons. The Colombian singer is enjoying the success she has achieved with the great debut of her album Mañana ser bonito, while the Cuban actress has received various awards for her recent films and has even been nominated for an Oscar. They participated in the program some time ago and left some unmissable clips.

In February, the artists went to a special edition of “saturday night life‘. Ana de Armas He was in charge of the opening monologue in which he spoke in Spanish and English to all viewers and also invited his Latin American partner to interpret some of the songs from his new album. In this case, Carol G. “While I Treat My Heart” and “Your Glasses” are featured.

At the end of the program, the celebrities had to make a very funny sketch, so they organized a Spanish lesson and were teachers at the school, because they both have English as a second language, but they speak it perfectly. Actually at that time Ana de Armas she was about to become a US citizen, so she celebrated by speaking fluently to her classmates as an English-to-Spanish interpreter.

Karol G and Ana de Armas on Saturday night live. stock image.

On your side, Carol G. She is an artist born in Medellin, so her native language is also Spanish. In the funny sketch, the artists were in charge of making the audience laugh with hilarious phrases, and at the end they wrote the alphabet to a reggaeton background song. The best way to learn a language is through games, so if the artists were real Spanish teachers, they would be successful.

Both Latin artists have enjoyed several recent successes. Recent films that premiered weapons It was The Gray Man and then The Blonde, the film for which he received an Oscar nomination. This year he released the feature film Ghosted, in which he co-starred with Chris Evans. From my side, Carol G. He had a great start to the year after the release of his fourth studio album as he even managed to hit number one on the Billboard 200 list.

