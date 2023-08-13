Gabigol brings Suarez closer to Miami

A new page in Suarez’s soap opera this turbulent July for the Uruguayan striker. After causing low against Atlético Mineiro for the past date Brazil and in the middle rumors linking him to Inter Miami, Lucho is back property with Gremio

On this occasion hePorto Alegre met with Flamengo. in the first leg of the semi-final of the Brazilian Cup. This tournament is absolutely metropolitan for the team led by Renato Gaucho: juicy economic premium would decide part financial problems faced by the company.

At startup Suarez seemed to have forgotten about all the unnecessary sports problems. as for him, and he came out very turned on with a purpose between his eyebrows, being the big early minutes threat for Florida.

Thrice dangerously came to try in the first half hour striker “Charrua”. The first attempt was fantastic, with Suarez aiming to catch Matheus Cunha by surprise from over 40 meters away. The goalkeeper, strongly advancing, saw the ball go inches from the right corner of his goal.

In the second, the Uruguayan was the most attentive to pick up the lost ball. after a crazy move in the penalty area, and again with Kunya outside the gate, I’m looking for a bite that left something high. The latest in this carousel of events was the home brand: Suarez received a high pass to space without falling, He completed the volley with excessive force, which gave the throw great height.

All these cases Renato Gaucho arose rather as a result carioca team defeats what from royal possession of Gremio. Ownership was mostly flamenco who dominated but suffered from repeated errors in the circulation of the ball.

In the 33rd minute, Gabigol was about to turn the tide. Ram fla got a nice low pass from Bruno Enrique perfectly define between the legs of Gabriel Grando and thus overtaking the Rubonegro.

Before the break Flamengo will have time for one more. After a handball in Gremio’s box and a subsequent review by the referee the maximum penalty in favor of Fla Gabigol is indicated, who already knew what it means to score in this first half, he telegraphed the trajectory of the shot and allowed Grando to swerve. those of Porto Alegre they went to rest with the feeling of preserving the result, which would be final.

The start of the second half did little to change the increasingly diluted Grêmio’s ill health. First, the referee canceled Suarez’s goal, who tried to be smarter by taking advantage of a goal error while serving, but VAR confirmed that the ball was not yet in play and the Uruguayan could not intervene.

Shortly after that goal, which did not count on the scoreboard, Kahnnemann was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in just 8 minutes. The Argentine protested for a minute against the referee’s decision, but in the end he had to leave his family for one less.

After this new failure, today’s locals seemed to be momentarily awake, struggling to find a leveling target. The clearest was for Ferreirawho, behind a beautiful wall, delivered a blow that just hit the post.

At the 68th minute, Gremio was waiting for a new crushing blow. Arrascaeta he turned down a good ball Thiago Maya, who entered with great force from the second line and ended up throwing a poisoned center shot that ended up slipping at the gate defended by Grando. 0:2 in favor of Flamengo with one more player for the rest of the game.

In the last line, Suarez has again become the most dangerous player in Grêmio. 15 minutes before the end, he once again showed that he has an amazing sense of smell on hunt for a lost ball and automatically take a shot that, had it not bounced off an opponent, had a great chance of hitting the back of the net.

A little more was provided in regular time. Only in the second added minute Gremio threw the rest in search of the gate. forced to repeatedly defend carioca team with all the players in the area, but without receiving a prize for the goal. This last siege ended the match to forget Gremio, what leaves flamenco With one and a half feet in the final of the Brazilian Cup.

It’s an almost inevitable elimination of those from Porto Alegre cup competition can change the course negotiations with Inter Miami for Luis Suarez. The Brazilian team can negotiate for the Uruguayan in the same transfer market. not wait until the end of the year, as expected.