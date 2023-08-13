Gakpo without worrying about competing with Diaz, Salah…

Liverpool want to play a leading role in England and Europe again. After a poor season, the Jurgen Klopp-led side look to challenge for the Premier League once again, as well as the Europa League they have qualified for after six successive Champions League seasons.

For this reason, the German technical director has high hopes for the team’s attack, in which Luis Diaz plays a key role. Although these are different positions, The Colombian winger will face Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota for a place in the trident.

Just a Dutch striker. who played in the pre-season as a center forward or central midfielder spoke about competition on the attack front and assured that, in addition to the fact that they all have different characteristics, the five wish the best for the team.

“It’s not a problem for anyone, I think it’s good for the team. I believe that every player has to prove himself and the players have different qualities so that we can be used in every game.It’s good for the team and will help us win games,” the player told BBC Radio.

Who is Luis Diaz closest to?

Of the four players of the attacking front The one with whom Luis Diaz shared the most is Mohamed Salah, with whom they were on the field for 2335 minutes in 42 games.he is followed by Diogo Jota in 27 games but only 964 minutes, however he is the only one with whom he did not share goals.

Luis Diaz numbers with teammates With Mohamed Salah Matches: 42

Minutes: 2:445

Salah’s goal with Diaz’s assistant: 1

Diaz’s goal from Salah’s assist: 1 With Diogo Jota Matches: 27

Minutes: 964

Goal by Jota on assist from Diaz: 0

Diaz’s goal supported by Jota: 0 With Darwin Nunes Matches: 13

Minutes: 466

Nunez goal with Diaz assist: 1

Diaz goal off Nunez assist: 0 With Cody Gakpo Matches: 6

Minutes: 286

Gakpo goal with Diaz’s assistant: 0

Diaz goal with Gakpo assist: 1

Basically, there are two regulars in the attacking trident at the start of the Premier League: Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. A big doubt in the starting lineup of Jurgen Klopp is a player who He will take the position of the center forward, who will have to fight Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and even Cody Gakpo himself.

Match between Chelsea and Liverpool, valid for the first day of the Premier League, will take place this Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 (Colombian time) at Stamford Bridge.