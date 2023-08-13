Gal Gadot declares herself a fan of Damian Sifron: “I would like to work with you”

Gal Gadot declares herself a fan of Damian Sifron (Video: Twitter)

During a round of promotional interviews for Agent Stone, Netflix movie that premiered this Friday, actress Gal Gadot spoke to an Argentine film journalist Augustine Em, as he calls himself on his Twitter account. And he surprised him by assuring him that one of his favorite films was, no more, no less, that wild tales from Damian Chiffron.

“Did you know that one of my favorite films is Argentinean?“, – the Israeli actress tells the reporter. And when asked by a young man who is interested to know what he is talking about, he answers, naming the film in English: “Wild Tales”. As if that wasn’t enough when a journalist mentions the director of the award-winning 2014 play, the protagonist amazing woman He did not hesitate to look into the camera to address him directly and say: “Damian, I would love to work with you.”

It should be remembered that the film Sifron with Ricardo Darin, Oscar Martinez, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Rita Cortese, Dario Grandinetti, Erica Rivas And Juliet Silberberg, among other things, tells six stories in which the characters find themselves in extreme situations in which they lose control of their actions with unforeseen consequences. Among many other awards, it won the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Film and was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category.

Damian Sifron with the main characters of Wild Tales

Galya’s note, published in the last hours on social networks, was made before the start of the strike of scriptwriters and translators, affecting the entertainment industry and not allowing, among others, members of SAG-AFTRA to give interviews to the media to promote the films they were working on, regardless of whether they were released, as in this case, or not.

In this new job, the former Miss Israel 2004 once again demonstrates her agility in action scenes and acrobatics as she becomes an intelligence agent. Rachel Stone. She belongs to an elite group of spies called the Charter, whose mission is quite ambitious: to maintain world peace.

Blockbuster under control Tom Harper, the same Peaky Blinderstook about three years to develop. Approved by Executive Producers Mission Impossible: Death Sentence, the film aims to bring the same level of adrenaline as other benchmarks of the genre. In fact, the trailer already gives a glimpse of paragliding, explosions, chases, and intense scenes between the agent and the antagonists who have taken over the Heart (The Heart).

As described in the film’s official synopsis, The Heart is a highly advanced artificial intelligence system. It is the most powerful AI in the world, capable of giving advice on how to respond to potential global threats and even offering chances of success in neutralizing them. As such, it is a resource that the Charter cherishes and whose agents protect with their lives.

“It was important to me that Rachel be a character that could fight, but I also wanted her to be good with her brain, her intuition and emotions,” Gal told TUDUM. from Netflix. He added: “She doesn’t just run and shoot. She thinks a lot about how it affects other people and situations. I choose roles where women can be beautiful and strong, and none of them are mutually exclusive.”

