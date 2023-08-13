Gal Gadot slain by critics in new Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’

One of the most valuable actresses in the film industry is the actress Gal Gadotacclaimed for performing incredible roles in various films such as “amazing womanfrom the DC Comics franchise and “fast and furious 4“.

Although the actress was very well received for her previous roles, this time around she has come under fire for a new Netflix movie.Heart of stonewhich premiered on August 11, 2023.

Actress 38 years plays an international spy Rachel Stoneand it is he who receives mysterious instructions from the peacekeeping organization known as Charter. There, Gal Gadot is on a mission to prevent the use of a mysterious weapon known as the Heart, which also falls into the wrong hands.

Although the plot may surprise and is very similar to the movie”Mission Impossible: Death Sentence“Thousands of netizens and critics have slammed this actress because they think she isridiculous plot” And “soft execution“.

Variety critic known as Owen Gleiberman viewed «Heart of the Stone looks bleak, confusing and hazy, in short, it’s very abyss, plus it has an empty game.“. Another New York Times critic, Calum Marshdescribed “even if the computer shenanigans seem very silly, they are much more interesting than the run-of-the-mill spy thrills from the film, this is a ridiculous and derivative film due to its incredible plot and terrible protagonist.“.

It is clear that the fact that thousands of people completely slaughter the critics of Gal Gadotas they don’t understand how she was able to join this film which doesn’t really have a very new plot, remembering that she was completely praised for different roles in films really very opposite to this.