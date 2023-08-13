Gal Gadot slain by critics in new Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’

One of the most valuable actresses in the film industry is the actress Gal Gadotacclaimed for performing incredible roles in various films such as “amazing womanfrom the DC Comics franchise and “fast and furious 4“.
Although the actress was very well received for her previous roles, this time around she has come under fire for a new Netflix movie.Heart of stonewhich premiered on August 11, 2023.
Although the plot may surprise and is very similar to the movie”Mission Impossible: Death Sentence“Thousands of netizens and critics have slammed this actress because they think she isridiculous plot” And “soft execution“.
Variety critic known as Owen Gleiberman viewed «Heart of the Stone looks bleak, confusing and hazy, in short, it’s very abyss, plus it has an empty game.“. Another New York Times critic, Calum Marshdescribed “even if the computer shenanigans seem very silly, they are much more interesting than the run-of-the-mill spy thrills from the film, this is a ridiculous and derivative film due to its incredible plot and terrible protagonist.“.