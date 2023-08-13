German Super Cup Leipzig: where to watch on TV and schedule

BavariaHow Bundesliga Champion and Red Bull LeipzigHow German Football Cup Championfaces are visible in Grand Final of the German Super Cup. Team Thomas Tuchel starts as the favorite to win the first title of the season in the German country, in a match that takes place in Allianz Arena in the Bavarian cityfor which he will also play as a local.

Team Tuchel won on the last day Bundesliga title last season, in a dramatic showdown with Borussia Dortmund. In this summer market, the Bavarians signed a strong defense, with Rafael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) and especially with the set min jae kim (Naples). while they try to sign Harry Kane for forward (Tottenham) come off Sabitzer (Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Al-Nasr), Lucas Hernandez (PSG) and Jan Sommer (Inter Milan).

During the preseason Bavaria won to Liverpool (3-4), in AS Monaco (4-2) and in Kawasaki Frontal (0-1). Instead, he gave in Manchester (1-2) in the only duel that was elusive in his preparation for the new campaign. will start in Bundesliga vs. Werder Bremen next Friday, August 18th.

Red Bull Leipzig Marco Rose, For his part, he finished last season in third place in Bundesliga, which gives him access to one more season to play UEFA Champions League. In addition, he was able to win German Cup, where he won 2:0 in favor of Eintracht Frankfurt. It was certainly a great success for the energy drink club, which allows you to play This is the German Supercup.

He lost three very important parts Leipzigas they are nkunku (Chelsea) soboslai (Liverpool) and Guardiol (Manchester). How did the parts arrive? Javi Simons and Bitshiabu (PSG), Lois Openda (RC Lens), Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool), Nicholas Seywald and Benjamin Sesko (RB Salzburg) and Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim).

Thus, in this summer market, there were important movements between both teams. RB Leipzig I will try to surprise to Bayern Munich in his estate at the Allianz Arena and thus win German Supercup 2023/2024. In just a few days, he will begin his participation in Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday 19 August.

When is Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig German Supercup played?

game in progress This Saturday, August 12 at 20:45.

Where to watch Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig German Supercup?

The meeting can be seen by GO (8 and 50) and Movistar Champions League (57), channels Movistar Plus platform. You can follow all match information live on the Mundo Deportivo website.