Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima, the return of Victoria’s Secret ‘angels’ | Style

In November 2018, Adriana Lima decided to hang her wings as angel from Victoria’s Secret. Enough of the dictatorship of body perception. The model, who has worked for a lingerie company since 1999, said goodbye to one of the most demanding catwalks on the calendar and to the brand that elevated her in the industry. “I will no longer take my clothes off for trivial reasons,” he announced shortly before. “For the first five years, I was comfortable walking around in my underwear, but as time went by I felt less and less relaxed when I was photographed walking down the runway in nothing but a bikini or a thong. Give me a tail, a cape, wings… anything that even slightly covers me, please!” Gisele Bündchen recounted the same year in her diary about the reasons that led her to stop modeling for Victoria’s Secret a decade earlier. Now both Brazilian models have rejoined the company that has helped them become some of the highest paid models in the world.

Others are added to the two models angels like Candice Swanepoel and Sui He, the three of them wore wings in a media parade that Victoria’s Secret canceled in 2019, not only due to the declining viewership of her TV broadcast, but also due to image issues not exceeding 90-60-90 and drop in sales.

The campaign also stars Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, a Sudanese-born model who visited several refugee camps before being discovered by a talent scout in Australia, as well as Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Another of the heroines is the American Paloma Elsesser, who has always fought to break certain stereotypes in the industry that perpetuated the underwear and clothing company, which for several years has been trying to redirect its image and adapt it to new times. “The collection was created to emphasize our natural curves while staying true to the seamless, supportive style we love. It’s an exciting and sophisticated collection to add to your wardrobe while highlighting that we’re all icons,” says Janie Schaffer, Brand Design Director, in a statement about the collection, available in sizes 32A to 44DDD and XS to XXL.

American model Paloma Elsesser in the Icon by Victoria’s Secret Collection 2023 campaign.

In this sense, The Icon by Victoria’s Secret is a new line of bras push (as they say, with technology that adapts to the shape of the wearer), panties, underwear and dresses that try to celebrate the female body, all bodies. “Being an icon is not just a title; it’s the rhythm of the catwalk, the heartbeat of style and the symphony of strength. It’s about taking every step with purpose, exuding confidence like a second skin and leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of the world. Icons are not born, they are sculpted by their journey,” Naomi Campbell shared her new project on her Instagram account. “A fun day of photo shoot with my daughter Adut Akech and being part of the launch of The Icon by Victoria’s Secret, a brand I first collaborated with in the 90s,” she continued the message to nearly 15 million followers.

From left to right Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber in the new Victoria’s Secret campaign.

“As you can see from the campaign (I helped) change the fashion industry so that every woman is accepted at every stage of her life, regardless of age. This is my goal and this is the reason why I continue to model and insist on being part of the fashion industry. I think the industry accepts that and it’s really great to see that,” Adriana Lima commented on the project for the magazine People. “For 20 years working at Victoria’s Secret has been a dream come true. Receiving the call to return was an indescribable joy. It is a great honor to come back,” adds the one who stayed angel in the year 2000 and last April he has already made his first collaboration as the company’s perfume image. “What a great sense of belonging, coming home to my family, VS for this iconic campaign! A place where I made countless memories and found my power,” Candice Swanepoel reviewed on her Instagram account, where she has 20 million followers, along with one of the campaign images photographed by Mikael Jansson.

Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski in the Victoria’s Secret campaign.

As the brand announced, the models immortalized for the occasion will also appear in The Tour, its new, reinvented show, which after a four-year hiatus (and after a 23-year runway that was passed as the Super Bowl) is scheduled for next fall. fashion, including star performances). New times for the company, which are also a reaction after its sale. In 2020, L Brands sold the brand to Sycamore Partners for just over $1 billion after accusations of misogyny against its managers and their refusal to change – concepts such as diversity and inclusion were conspicuous by their absence – caused a drastic reducing their income and share value. And he’s still recovering. Last year, the company had a turnover of $6,344.3 million and a profit of $348.1 million, almost half of what it earned in 2021. “Society has changed. Victoria’s Secret no, announced American media specializing in fashion Fashion Business in 2018, when the brand’s last parade took place. They’re still fixing it.