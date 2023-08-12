Gisele Bündchen has revealed that she had panic attacks and anxiety during her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen He spoke again about his divorce from Tom Brady And now he spoke about the consequences of this fact, which was announced in October 2022, after they were married for 13 years.

In an interview for Fashion, the Brazilian model went into detail about how she got over the breakup with her children’s father. In addition, she admitted that the weeks following their breakup were undeniably rough, and since then, she has tried her best to isolate herself from public debate.

“I always thought that any circumstances, no matter how difficult, can teach us something, and this is so that we continue to grow. A breakup is undeniably an ordeal, especially when the media keeps a close eye on every step of the process. I try to focus on my children, my health, and my aspirations and dreams. I had to go through difficult times to understand the importance of making healthy decisions in my life,” he said. Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

After the divorce, the model adapted, where she boasted of her healthy life.

“Maturity has increased my ability to accept and understand myself. Today I realize that health is my most precious treasure, necessary for a happy life and the fulfillment of all my dreams, ”said Bündchen, noting that he suffered from anxiety.

“God bless, I no longer had a panic attack, and when I feel a wave of anxiety come over me, I turn to breathing techniques. It has helped me lead a healthier and more balanced lifestyle,” he said.

A few months later, Gisele Bündchen admitted that she had learned that health was her “most precious treasure.”

In recent weeks Tom Brady It became news after he was seen being very affectionate with a Russian model. Irina Shaik. Both were captured together in Angels and after that, Gisele Bundchen I would have already reacted to this situation.

According to a source close to TMZthe Brazilian would not be very happy that her ex-husband had an affair with a model, although she did not specify the reasons why she did not agree with the departure of the athlete.

According to some of the images posted and surprising many social media users, the American football player and the model have started a relationship.

american portal TMZ published photos showing the athlete and model spending a weekend together in Los Angeles, where they were captured by paparazzi who wanted the best shot of both, who were by no means hidden and affectionate towards each other with the other.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk met over the weekend, talking and having fun in the athlete’s car.

The two were driving a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, a black Rolls Royce, after the Russian model spent the night at a house that Tom Brady rented to hang out together.

This meeting between Tom Brady And Irina Shaik occurs nine months after the athlete’s divorce Gisele BundchenBrazilian model, with whom he has three children and with whom he has been married for over a decade.

