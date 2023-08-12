Glaucoma: Prevention is a thousand times better than cure

(August 11, Good Living Digital).- Glaucoma is an eye disease that progresses asymptomatically, when symptoms appear, they are already very advanced and irreversible and can lead to irreversible blindness. For this reason, it is important to prevent by identifying risk factors.

According to ophthalmic surgeon Sergio Aguilar Zapata, people over 50 or suffering from hypertension, diabetes, eye trauma, circulatory problems, cataracts or nearsightedness, migraine sufferers, or frequent eye drops users. with over-the-counter corticosteroids, they have an increased risk of glaucoma.

These patients should have regular visits to an ophthalmologist who will perform an examination and monitoring to identify the disease at its initial stage, which can be effectively controlled with medication or surgery.

People with glaucoma begin with a loss of peripheral vision, which means that the visual fields to the sides are reduced, and there is no pain or discomfort. “From the age of 40, when visual acuity naturally decreases due to age, it is appropriate to evaluate visual nerve and intraocular pressure in order to exclude the disease, especially if you are at risk,” the specialist recommended.

For her part, ophthalmologist Faye Salvatierra said that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in adults, with approximately 2% of the population over 45 suffering from a disease that, when acute, can be confused with migraine.

“When there is a decrease or lack of outflow of aqueous humor, it can cause sudden pain in the head radiating to the neck, blurred vision and nausea, which can lead to vomiting. The specialist noted that it is often confused with migraine or headache.

According to a medical explanation, the aqueous humor (liquid) inside the eye flows down to the pupil and exits through the evacuation channels located between the iris and the cornea. When the drainage is clogged or does not work well, pressure in the eye increases and damages the optic nerve fibers, causing blind spots in vision. If all cells die, complete blindness occurs.

The best way to diagnose glaucoma is to perform a series of tests to determine damage to the optic nerve, such as eye pressure measurement, fundus examination, perimetry, drainage angle check, and, if necessary, tomography.

However, there are ways to prevent. According to Aguilar, he mostly visits an ophthalmologist once a year and takes measures on healthy eating and hygiene.

In addition, it mentions that they should not use high doses of steroids as this compound increases eye pressure; intense exercise increases heart rate as well as intraocular pressure, so it needs to be adjusted according to a person’s ability. You should protect your eyes from the sun, use polarized and certified glasses, and from possible injuries such as bumps, avoid sleeping in front of your eyes, avoid tilting your head like in some yoga, Pilates or exercises, basically.

As a preventive measure, Farmacorp Health 360 will run a free glaucoma diagnosis and prevention campaign and specialized eye monitoring this Saturday, August 12, at the Montero Main Square branch.

People with vision problems or loss of visual acuity, headaches or symptoms associated with the disease, as well as patients with risk factors can make an appointment with an ophthalmologist from 9:00 to 15:00.

