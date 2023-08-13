Goddesses of the 90s are back: Victoria’s Secret restores iconic models

It was a real revolution in the fashion world. tenth of August last year American lingerie firm Victoria’s Secret has unveiled its new advertising campaign. with famous faces for an exclusive brand of women’s intimate wear.

The firm wanted to bring together some of its most iconic angels. Introduce ‘Icon’new collection including both underwear and linen nightgowns in neutral tones, and who wanted to return clothes put up for sale when the company was just starting out.

“Icon”, the return of the most iconic angels

Many of them are already part of the history of the American firm Victoria’s Secret, and for this reason the brand wanted to bring them back to star in its latest advertising campaign. under the motto ‘Icon’top models Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel or Gisele Bundchen They stood in front of the flashes and posed with some of the items from the new collection.

Some, like Campbell or Lima, began their careers on the catwalks in the nineties, which is considered the golden era of the lingerie brand. With lingerie sets, white wings, a scandalous tan and kilometer legsThe models paraded in the first show showed what the firm had accomplished, establishing themselves as some of the firm’s mythical angels.

In addition, the brand not only had these historical faces of international fashion, but also gave way to new generations of the lingerie firm, such as models Hailey Bieber, Emily Rataikosvi, Adut Akech or Paloma Elesser.

Models Naomi Campbell and Hailey Bieber.

“Collection Icon it was created to enhance the natural human shape while remaining true to the smooth, supportive look we love so much,” said the brand’s design director. Janie Shaffer in a media statement, and also noted that it is “an exciting and sublime collection to add to your wardrobe, emphasizing that we are all icons.”

Rethinking Victoria’s Secret

In June 2021, the American firm it featured a group of women who would become part of a select cast known as the angels. The brand needed to innovate and take a new course, as it had been in decline in recent years.

The rise of the movement bodypositive and the demands of new generations have threatened the firm’s relevance. Martin Watersthe brand’s chief executive, said: “We needed to stop paying attention to what men want and instead focus on what women want.”

The new angels will no longer be just models, the brand will appear on the catwalk for the first time. members of the LGBT collective, older models or from big sizes. In short, women who break the canon of beauty that has reigned so far in flagship lingerie. The innovative business strategy was met with public approval and even, increased their sales by 25%.

“Boom” of exclusivity of women’s underwear

Some may not remember this, but Victoria’s Secret began its career selling lingerie in 1977, becoming one of the flagship World. Its founder Roy Raymond She did not think about selling lingerie without any exclusivity and for this reason she decided to create a brand in which intimate wear would be the protagonist and whose sale was an absolute shopping experience.

Karen Mulder at a branded fashion show at the Plaza Hotel in New York, 1998.

Although in the 1980s the firm limited itself to the exclusive sale of lingerie in various boutiques in cities such as Paris or New York, the firm’s creative directors began to capitalize on their success in the 1990s, the so-called golden age. The parades have turned into real shows and models like Tyra Banks, Letita Casta, Karen Mulder or Heidi Klum they presented some of the firm’s exclusive developments.

The brand never stopped growing, and the parade celebration was one of the most anticipated moments to learn about the brand’s innovations, which continued to enjoy its success throughout the 2000s. Each parade was dominated by a different theme and the models paraded at the same time. time, rhythm artists like Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars or Lady Gaga, as if descended from a fairy tale, were snow queens or paid tribute to exotic cultures. While the firm has achieved success that has been difficult for other brands to achieve, the enviable bodies of top models such as Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Elsa Holsk or alessandra ambrosio they soon became controversial object.

For this reason, and as a consequence of this, society is fully aware of the danger of propaganda on the catwalk of extreme thinness, which was not given much importance in the 2000s. they will not exceed 36, there was no place for measurements other than 90-60-90 preference was given to very thin women. Right now, when as a result of awareness of this problem seductive models they asked for a pass, and those fashion giants who preferred skinny models subscribed to integrate oversized mannequins into podiums