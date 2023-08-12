Gonorrhea cases on the rise in Canada and other countries

Rodrigo Diaz M.

According to the latest World Health Organization guidance on sexually transmitted infections, several countries, including Canada, are seeing an increase in cases of gonorrhea that is “highly resistant” to current treatments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued this warning in a press release issued on Monday in connection with its latest guidance on screening and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

According to the organization, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted STI prevention, testing and treatment services in many countries that are now facing a new resurgence of STIs, and the threat of antimicrobial resistance is growing. Always.

“There is concern about the spread of a Neisseria gonorrea clone highly resistant to ceftriaxone, which is increasingly reported in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.” , the statement says.

“Extended Surveillance for Adverse Reactions for Gonorrhea (EGASP) suggests a high rate of gonorrhea resistance to current treatment options such as ceftriaxone, cefixime and azithromycin, for example in Cambodia.”

Gonorrhea is an STI caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae that affects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract or the mouth, throat, eyes, or rectum. It is transmitted through sexual contact with the genitals, mouth, or anus of an infected partner, or can be passed from an infected mother to her child during childbirth.

WHO estimates that there were 82 million new cases of gonorrhea worldwide in 2020, making it the third most common STI in terms of new infections after trichomoniasis and chlamydia.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of cases of gonorrhea in Canada has nearly tripled in the last decade, with more than 35,000 cases reported in 2019. Two-thirds of these cases were in men and more than half in people under the age of 30.

If left untreated, gonorrhea can spread to the uterus or fallopian tubes and cause pelvic inflammatory disease, which can include severe abdominal pain and fever, and can also lead to chronic pelvic pain or even infertility. It can also cause infertility in men in rare cases.

Another rare but serious complication that can occur if gonorrhea is left untreated is that the infection spreads into the blood and causes a condition called disseminated gonococcal infection (DHD), which can be life-threatening.

According to the WHO, more than a million STIs are infected every day worldwide, most of which have no obvious symptoms.

Gonorrhea is one of four common STIs considered curable, which also includes syphilis, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis.

However, the rise in antimicrobial resistance reduces the effectiveness of gonorrhea treatment.

Gonorrhea is often asymptomatic, experts say, making simple testing and screening even more important.