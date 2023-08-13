Gonorrhea: one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world

When the bacteria are already resistant, this is known as “supergonorrhea”.

Gonorrhea is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the population.

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection that is also known as a sexually transmitted disease. It affects both men and women through a bacterium that is most commonly found in the urethra, rectum, or throat. In women, gonorrhea can also affect the cervix.”

This disease is usually transmitted during vaginal, oral or anal intercourse.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO-WHO) states that Gonorrhea, caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is the second most common bacterial STI and results in significant morbidity. and at significant economic costs worldwide. They even note that of all STIs, gonorrhea is the most resistant to antibiotics.

What are the symptoms?

Among the various symptoms: pain and burning when urinatingfrequent or urge urination, discharge from the penis (white, yellow, or green), red or swollen opening of the penis (urethra), painful or swollen testicles, sore throat (gonococcal pharyngitis).

