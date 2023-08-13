Good debut for Real Madrid – Sport

(ANSA) – MADRID, Aug 12 – Real Madrid started off on the right foot in the Spanish Football League by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 away today in a first date that started on Friday with two advances.

Italy’s Carlo Ancelotti’s merengue, which celebrated two goals in less than ten minutes from Brazil’s Rodrigo in the 28th minute and England’s Jude Bellingham in the 36th, arrived from Borussia Dortmund in this assist market in exchange for 103 million. Euro.

Real Madrid, who also started with Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. and France’s Aurélien Chuameni and Eduardo Camavinga, though German Toni Kroos and Croatian Luka Modric later entered, had little difficulty in controlling the game.

The Basque team, led by Ernesto Valverde, made several runs at the end of the match, but did not pose a real danger to the goal, which was defended by Ukrainian Andrei Lunin, who was called in at the last minute to replace Belgian Thibault Courtois, who was seriously injured in training on Thursday. .

The starting goalkeeper hasn’t been on the field for months due to a torn ACL in his left knee (Fuerza Thibault, according to the jacket his teammates wore), Real Madrid are looking for a replacement. .

Mentioned in this category is 28-year-old Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, formerly of Athletic Bilbao and currently playing for Chelsea, who paid €80m for his pass in 2018 and is also wanted by Bayern Munich, who are looking to replace Manuel Neuer after the departure of Swiss Jann Sommer to Inter.

Another option points to Moroccan Yacine Bouna of Sevilla (who wants at least €20m) who will miss several League games in January and February to defend the fence of the Atlas Lions, semi-finalists of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. who will compete for the African Cup of Nations on those dates.

Emptying the daisy, Real Madrid bet on Lunin, who kept his undefeated fence today in the Premiership of the Championship, in which Rayo Vallecano also defeated Almeria 2-0 as a guest on Friday, the day Valencia beat 2 : 1 against Sevilla in the same state.

So far, the local teams have had no wins, as Real Sociedad drew 1-1 against Girona at their stadium today, a result that the promoted Las Palmas repeated against Mallorca.

The Barcelona champions will no doubt be looking forward to this trend continuing as they make their debut this Sunday at Getafe, while Villarreal hosts Betis and Cadiz-Alavés and Atlético Madrid-Granada duels will remain on Monday, which will lower the curtain in the first act. this league.