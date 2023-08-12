Goodbye mold and moisture in the bathroom: with this plant it disappears forever

Mold is one of the main workhorses in many homes: it is a type of fungus that thrives in damp and dark environments and usually appears due to dampness and lack of proper ventilation.

Reasons for concern may range from water leaks caused by leaks or leaks, poor ventilation of the site, excessive moisture buildup, condensation occurring on windows when it is cold outside, lack of cleanliness, or having wet clothing.

Mold in the home can have a negative impact on the health and structure of the home due to spores that can be released into the air and inhaled. If you have mold in your home, there can be various negative health effects such as allergies. , asthma, irritation, and home structure, as it can break down building materials and corrode plaster, wood, and other materials. In addition, mold can cause bad odors and make it difficult to sell or rent a property.

Mold control in the bathroom is based on humidity control and good ventilation, which can be done by using exhaust fans or fans to remove moisture. In addition, it is also advisable to leave a door or window open so that moisture does not accumulate. In addition, it is also important to use proper sealing, prevent gas leaks and keep surfaces clean and dry.

Luckily, there are also certain plants that help reduce damp and mold on walls. Some perfect varieties asparagus, begonia or aspidistra