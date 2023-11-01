Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is postponed until December 14, 2023

Cygames and Arc System Works announced that the game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam) has been postponed from November 30, 2023, to December 14, 2023, due to new implementations in the mechanics introduced in the beta testing sessions.

Read More:: Tekken 8 will add Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch and Devil Jin to the cast

Tetsuya Fukuhara, the project’s creative director, communicated the following:

After our first online beta was held in July, the development team made every effort to rework the game mechanics and battle design for the game to launch on the originally scheduled release date . Despite our best efforts, it became apparent to me that more time would be needed to put the finishing touches on the game.

As we complete our tweaks to the game’s battle mechanics, we revealed the changes during our Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Balance and System stream on October 20th and in the first public test in “Granblue Fantasy Versus Official Tournament, Vol. 7″ on last weekend which received an extremely positive reception.

However, due to the number of modes that were affected by these changes, we found that the overall impact was much greater than anticipated and decided that, to meet player expectations, we would need another two weeks of polishing and debugging to put into the players hands a truly high quality product. We’re sorry to announce this as the second beta testing session is about to take place, but I’m sure the beta schedule itself hasn’t changed.

For everyone looking forward to Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, I want to sincerely apologize for announcing this delay so close to the original release date and ask that you bear with us a little longer as we put the finishing touches on the game. We are working hard to deliver this new entry in the Granblue Fantasy series and make it the best fighting game possible. We’re sparing no effort to make it a game worth waiting for, so we hope you stay excited. See you on December 14th.”