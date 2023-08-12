Grandmother Villenni says she dreamed of becoming a flight attendant to give her family a better future.

Santo Domingo RD.- Villenny Lorenzo Herrera, an 11-year-old girl found dead on the highway on November 6 and missing since July 20, dreamed of becoming a flight attendant and giving her grandmother a better future who cared for her. upbringing from birth due to health problems.

Although she was sometimes reluctant to go to school due to health problems, she was driven by the desire to become a successful professional and cover the medical expenses of her grandmother, Dolores Marte, who suffers from glaucoma. Dolores remembers how the girl caressed her face and body to relieve the severe headaches she suffers from glaucoma.

“When my girl saw that I couldn’t get up, she stroked me all over my body, gave me a pill and said, ‘take mom. I even tried to learn how to cook so I could even make soup for myself,” the woman said through tears as she received support from neighbors outside her home. Villenni was in the fifth grade at the local Fe y Alegría school.

Dolores: “Even at the cost of his life, this guy will not give me back my girlfriend”

Dolores Marte said the man accused of killing the girl, Juan José Sánchez Nivar, aka Bruli, would not pay with his life for the girl’s death.

He pointed out that they opened the doors of his house for him because he seemed like a decent young man and they never imagined that he could do such things.

Bruli was placed in pre-trial detention for three months after he was accused of attempting to abuse the deceased’s cousin, who is also a minor.

The girl did not say anything until the day Villenni disappeared on July 20, when her grandmother found a message on her mobile phone. After that, the girl, whose name was not disclosed for legal reasons, said that the defendant offered her 100 pesos and sent her a photo of his private parts, which she deleted from WhatsApp.

Relatives of the minor added that the authorities of San Cristobal acted negligently in the case and that they provided all the evidence and brought the accused to the police.

“On the same day, he passed here and with such impudence asked me if the girl had been found,” added the grandmother of the deceased minor.

sadness around

The sadness and helplessness in the area of ​​La Piña, in the community of Madre Vieja al Norte, in San Cristobal, where the minor lived with her family, is palpable.

Local residents are asking the authorities to let them take justice into their own hands, as they believe that the place where the accused is being held is like a palace and that he is not worthy of living in society.