Great goal by Jude Bellingham on his official Real Madrid debut

The new season has officially begun for Real Madrid, in the midst of a moment when all the absences of those who were in charge of Carlo Ancelotti have been confirmed, there are several debuts that appear on the White House payroll, one of which is one of the most exciting, that same Jude Bellingham, who appeared with a successful strike to start securing the score against the Athletic Club.

Real Madrid have had various contracts in this new campaign, given the departure of figures in various sectors of the playing field, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were forced into several contracts, as well as injuries before the league debut, and also see the market continue to move Florentino Perez, who intends to close the latest addition.

Jude Bellingham goal for Real Madrid.

Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema left Real Madrid during the last transfer period, in addition to them the appointments of Rafa Marin and Jesús Vallejo were also confirmed, in addition to the sale of Antonio Blanco, they were from the Merengue box. These losses were replaced by the hiring of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guller, Fran Garcia, Joselu and the return of Brahim Diaz.

The opportunity for a second score in the match between Athletic and Real Madrid was born from a corner kick in the left side of the playing field, in an attack led by David Alaba, who would have set up a perfect cross for Bellingham to appear, who did not hesitate, he did not dare to hit before the ball arrived, with a determination that surprised the defence, the goalkeeper and the entire stadium, adding to the score for the Merengue.

A good start to the league for Real Madrid, which will have annotations in the first part of Rodrigo Goes and Jude Bellingham, the footballers in charge of commanding the first three divisions that the White House is starting to add for this campaign, where it is expected to be in the spotlight La Liga, in addition to the Spanish Cup, tournaments where it has been linked in some cases.