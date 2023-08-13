Grupo Frontera takes its Comienzo to Mexico

Texan Grupo Frontera, representative of the current boom in the regional Mexican genre, is taking its first album “El Comienzo” to Mexico and is appreciating the support given by that country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to what they told EFE. .

“The truth is, we’re very grateful for that, because if we never thought of leaving where we are, which is the Valley of Texas, imagine the President of Mexico would recognize you,” says vocalist Adelaido “Payo” Solis III from Ciudad de Mexico.

Grupo Frontera includes in their 12-song album the hits they created over the past year in collaboration with other artists, such as “Que vuelvas” with Karine Leon and “unX100to” with Bad Bunny, with which they took first place out of 50 songs , which are the most listened to on Spotify around the world.

But Payo says his father showed the most pride when he shared a video of López Obrador showcasing the group’s three hits, “No se va”, “Frágil” and “unX100to” at the morning’s press conference, considering them representative of contemporary Mexican music.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him in person and he sent us something, he sent a few gifts to each of us and a big thank you, a big hello to AMLO (Lopez Obrador)” says the singer.

SUCCESS THAT BREAKS BORDERS

The group, formed in the US city of Edinburgh, Texas, achieved sudden success in 2022 with the release of a regional Mexican version of “No se va” by Colombian band Morat.

He now has over 35.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

But Juan Javier Cantu, the band’s voice and accordion, doesn’t see it as sudden popularity, but rather as a result of the work and humility that have brought them together since 2019 when they made versions of the hits.

“Everyone brings their own flavor to the band and that’s why Frontera is what it is, that’s why we got to where we are, because we always try to stand on our own two feet, help each other when someone does something. wrong. Here we are. We are all brothers,” he says.

Grupo Frontera symbolizes the current heyday of the Mexican region, a macro genre that combines banda, norteña, grouper and corridos tumados, which is now conquering the international charts with figures such as Karin León, Grupo Firme and Peso Pluma, three artists with whom the group has collaborated.

“We came from Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez. It’s a job that these artists have already done, hard work, and we’re already relaunching Mexican music. I think that these are just moments, so the moment has come, we must take the torch, and thank God that the public gave us this torch,” comments Alberto “Beto” Acosta, bajo quinto.

As their song with Bad Bunny showed, their success is not limited to the Mexican public, so now they want to collaborate with singers like Bruno Mars and Post Malone.

In fact, they say they get a lot of social media posts from people who are learning Spanish to listen to their songs, especially in the US, as they remember being from the border they are not “out of here, out there” .

“It means a lot to us (success in Mexico and in the United States, we call ourselves Grupo Frontera because we come from there, from the border, we were born in Texas, we are literally five minutes from the border with Mexico, where our family is located says percussionist Julian Peña Jr.

HIS TOUR IN MEXICO,

Despite its international success and borderline origins, Grupo Frontera admits that its biggest emotion is being close to its audience in Mexico, where on August 31 they kick off their national tour with a concert in the northern city of Monterrey.

“This is what we came to, The Beginning is everything for us, because we fought, we fought, yes (there was) sweat, tears and everything to be able to release these songs, and now let’s wait, and we can make people cry by singing our songs,” Julian concludes.

Read more