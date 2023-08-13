Guardiola, Dybala, Thiago Silva and other figures in the race at Silverstone

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Qualifying pole position Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing receives the Pirelli Pole Position award from Paulo Dybala during qualifying ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The first days of July are, without a doubt, symbolic for various sports in England. Historically, Formula One racing has been mixed with Grand Slam tennis. And among the noise of engines and balls bouncing on the grass of Wimbledon, the main characters connected with the world of football took advantage of it the most.

Paulo Dybala, currently the world champion in offense and offense for Rome, had the great pleasure of being accompanied by a pilot at the preview at Silverstone. The Argentinean held talks with Checo Perez and the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Another who knew how to get through the pits of the emblematic British Formula 1 circuit was “Pep” Guardiola, who shared a good moment with the people from Mercedes Benz during the previous one. Similarly, next to the Manchester City coach was Thiago Silva, a Brazilian from Chelsea.

Photo: Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images