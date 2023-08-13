Haaland explains clash with Guardiola: ‘He got mad at me’

The striker, who scored twice in the first half, was reprimanded by Pep on his way to the dressing room.

Erling Haaland was a big name in the debut Manchester V Premier Leaguenot only for two goals in a 3-0 win over Burnleybut also because of the situation that happened shortly after the first half.

The Norwegian striker argued with Pep Guardiola on the way to the locker room for a complaint from Bernardo Silvawho did not give the ball to the 9th number, in a pose he was reprimanded by the coach, who even got angry at the camera, which tried to capture the moment.

Guardiola and Haaland quarreled at half-time at Burnley City Getty Images

In an interview with sky sports After the match Haaland he explained what happened in dialogue with the coach and made sure to iron out any issues between them.

“I try to concentrate every day and I say all the time how nice it is to work with Pep. I have to keep developing because I’m still young and I don’t think there is anyone better to teach,” the striker said.

“It happened with the last kick (of the first half) because I got mad at Bernardo for not giving me the ball, so he (guardiola) got angry with me. But no (no problem), this is a good start for the championship.”

The press conference was also discussed. guardiola in Turf Moor.

“He wants the ball all the time, one on one, ‘pass the ball from behind and I’ll score a goal.’ But Bernardo was right not to pass, ”the coach concluded.

He Manchester returns to the field next Wednesday (16) to face Seville To UEFA Super Cup, a title not held by the English team. V Premier Leaguenext challenge on Saturday (19) at the same time against Newcastle.

Upcoming Manchester City matches:

Sevilla (C) – 16.08 – European Super Cup

Newcastle (C) – 19/08 – Premier League

Sheffield United (F) – 27/08 – Premier League