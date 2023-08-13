Hailey Bieber hot haircut

If you ever went to a hairdresser with a photo hailey bieber haircut on mobile, don’t worry, you are not alone. Her long hair is actually one of the most copied at the moment, where she prefers to wear it long. like when you go to beans Briefly speaking and flattering. His ability to dictate what to take It’s not limited to makeup, manicure and clothing, but her hair, both tone and cut, travels at the speed of light. And again it happened again hand in hand with it retro bob which everyone wants to copy, especially in summer, because it is not only fashionable and sophisticated, but also comfortable and very cool.

All bob haircuts that are in fashion right now

like a haircut retro bob Hailey Bieber?

“This is an option that meets a few basic requirements to be copied: it’s fresh, versatile and stylized. It is in the style of the 1960s, characterized by a jaw-length and tousled yet smooth finish. It is ideal for summer, as it gives freshness and comfort without sacrificing sophistication and style, ”say the stylists. Jean Louis David and add: “This is the style super feminine and very graphic, especially on the back. Perfect for the summer when you want to keep your hair short and stylish without getting too hot.”

As the experts explain to us, it is quite versatile and adapts well to any situation, from formal events to casual outfits. Moreover, they guarantee that easy to comb and to keep the two aspects that are most important to us in the summer, besides how cool it is: “Drying time it is smaller and you can let it grow a few centimeters and then cut it back again, which is a practical option for those who are looking for looks chic without too much dedication time.”