Hannibal: Beauty and the Two Beasts by Ridley Scott

This week I read in a British magazine Empire some statements by Ridley Scott in which he regrets that he made a mistake in choosing to direct Alien Covenant rather Blade Runner 2049which he claims is the better film of the two.

And this dilemma of choosing between sequels in his career, significant now that he is preparing Gladiators 2prompted me to look at how recently I watched another continuation of the director’s career, Hannibal (2001), for critical video on demand, which is available on the same AccionCine website.

I think Hannibal Ridley Scott places viewers, like the heroine herself, between two beasts.

The first of these beasts, the Beast with a capital letter, is the most interesting and disturbing and materializes the uniqueness of the director’s unquestionable talent for audiovisual drawing of the darkest corners of the human soul. Like Hannibal himself, played by Anthony Hopkins, he is the darkest, most revealing and alluring Beast.

The second beast, with a lowercase letter, is an almost exhibitionistic pedantry that sometimes seeps in some of his films as a fetid trace of creative uncertainty in the form of redundant underlining, clearly below his talent for obviousness and obvious overlap of concepts. This second beast is represented in this film by dialogue as intricate as certain moments in the development of the plot itself, in the show of obviousness that presides over the sequence of Dante’s operatic depiction of hell, including the winged demon, and above all in the barely developed, sketchy, wasted character of Mason Verger, a surviving victim played by Gary Oldman. It is significant and worth investigating that Scott repeats the same mistreatment years later with the masked character played by Edward Norton in the failed film. kingdom of heaven (2005).

Just compare this character with Buffalo Bill Silence of the lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991) to understand that we are dealing with the redundancy of the schemes of the first film in the second, although Buffalo Bill brings much more to Silence of the lambs from his interesting supportive equal distance with Hannibal, who defines himself more fully in everything that distinguishes him from Dr. Lecter than from Mason Verger, turned into a simple decal of the Anthony Hopkins character in this sequel.

Mason is, of course, the embodiment of this beast of pedantry, which pathetically tries to compete with the best features of the depictions of darkness recreated in Dr. Lecter’s best moments in this film, but he fails. The most frustrating part is that Hannibal himself occasionally falls into a puddle of pedantry, splashing mud on his pants with the obvious or overly archetypal, forgetting about the character’s unpredictable nature. It is Hannibal who in some moments repeats what has already been said and known about the hero Silence of the lambs when he should be a Hannibal able to surprise us and a less known, less repetitive agent of uncontrollable chaos.

The first Beast in this film, the interesting one, the one I write with a capital letter, is therefore doomed to be the second beast with a lower case letter, more dependent on pose than chaos.

But it is not everything. The duel of the two beasts takes on a different character and is even more interesting, entering territory that can be counted among the successes of Ridley Scott’s best cinema in Lecter’s last meeting with Clarice. An important nuance: Clarice’s non-meeting with Hannibal, given the decantation of the true sensibility she leans towards and her exposure of the false sensibility, in a consistent and significant shift of importance of greater importance within the co-occurrence they both share, which represents Hannibal against Silence of the lambs.

The sequence in which the FBI agent played by Julianne Moore finally meets Hannibal exposes her pale and ghostly beauty surrounded by darkness to the light, while devouring that darkness that ultimately represents Hannibal himself. , a dramatic twist and the final dominance of Beauty dominating the Beast. On the screen, we see Clarice inviting us to look from under the gaze of the brilliant Julianne Moore into the dark abyss where the real Hannibal Lecter lives.

That’s where the big Beast that always lurks in Ridley Scott’s best movies shines.

Everything makes me suspect yours Napoleon it will be the Beast with an uppercase letter, and I just hope that the beast with a lowercase letter will not appear in either Gladiators 2because we deserve to enjoy the best Ridley Scott.

