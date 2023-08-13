Harrison Ford attributes his 81-year-old physique to a simple change in diet

At 81, Harrison Ford is still in top form, and during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealed some details about his diet and exercise routine.

The veteran actor explained that he only goes to the gym “a little” and attributes his muscular appearance mainly to a change in diet. which allowed him to do without meat and dairy. I hardly eat anything,” Harrison said, drawing laughter from the audience. I eat vegetables and fish. It’s very boring.”

As Us Weekly reported, Ford went on to explain that he stopped eating meat because it wasn’t good for him or the environment. I decided I had enough of eating meat. I know it’s not good for the planet or for me.”

While it’s not one of his most famous roles, Harrison Ford fans will remember his role in The Call of the Wild. In one of the film’s key scenes, the actor appears shirtless, but he told USA Today he doesn’t need any digital enhancements. or cinematographic magic to show off your chest with pomp.

He was athletic and the water was very cold. I am healthy, I like to be active and fit. I’m aware that I need to keep my old (butt) in shape,” said Ford.