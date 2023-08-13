Harry Kane continues his career without titles; What finals did you lose?

One of the most important strikers of recent times is without a doubt Harry Kane , who became the top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur and the England team. For this reason, in addition to his great ability to get other teammates to play, The one born in London was one of the main summer market alternatives for big teams..

This has been discussed with clubs such as real Madrid or Manchester United, but after various rumors eventually landed on Bavaria with the intention of starting to win titlesin a career that was full of prominence, but far from the most important trophies he has ever played for. Unfortunately for your cause, this Saturday he found his first failure in Germany.

THIS MAY BE INTERESTED IN YOU – Cristiano Ronaldo won his first title and Al-Nasr became MVP.

After the Bavarian institution won the new championship in the 2022–23 Bundesliga and RB Leipzig won the 2022–23 DFB, both teams played out the German Supercup at the Allianz Arena, but a 0-3 score was convincing for the visitors. Harry Kane came on as a substitute at 64 and couldn’t help his team avoid disaster against the incendiary Dani Olmo (hat-trick)..

What other big finals did Kane lose?

2018-19 UEFA Champions League Final

After a big second leg, Tottenham beat Ajax Amsterdam in the European Cup semi-finals, so they settled on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the final. In the decisive match, which took place in the Metropolitan of Madrid, The Spurs lost to the Reds 0-2, and Orejona eluded them; Kane was very physically fit for this duel..

Euro 2021 final

Added to the failures at the club level Harry Kane is also accumulating a painful defeat against England. In the 2021 European Cup, the Three Lions team lost in a penalty shootout to their Italian counterpart.although perhaps the most tragic of this failure was the fall on the mythical stage of Wembley Stadium.

He will succeed in Munich

In addition to great individual accomplishments in the UK, the great desire of a Spurs player is to succeed on a collective level, so the Allianz Arena club is a great alternative to win the first titles, starting with the Bundesliga or the DFB Pokal. at the household level, but without neglecting fight for the Champions League.