He RB Leipzig won this saturday super bowl Germany, beating 0-3 Bavaria with three Spanish goals Daniel Olmo in the debut of Harry Kane, strengthening the Bavarian team.

The game was more even than the score could make. Bayern had a lot of the ball and there were runs that they failed to convert, while Leipzig managed to hit three times at the right time. The debut of the Englishman Harry Kane, who entered after the first hour of the game, remained an anecdote.

Leipzig got off to a better start and took the lead already in the 3rd minute thanks to Dani Olmo, who finished in the box using the rebound from a free-kick from David Raum’s left.

A minute earlier, Leipzig arrived promisingly at the feet of Luis Openda, who finished too weakly from a good position.

The first ten minutes were clearly from Leipzig, which made it very difficult for Bayern to get out of the game. Bayern then seemed to calm down a bit, starting to circulate the ball and generating some good runs.

Mathys Tela had two good chances at 16 minutes when he shot a little too centrally from a very good position, and at 24 minutes when he cleared a good cross from Serge Gnabry from the left flank.

In the 28th minute, an own goal was supposed to take place when Simakan bounced the ball off the post.

Although Bayern seemed to be close to a draw by the end of the first half, Leipzig scored a second goal in the 42nd minute thanks to the genius of Dani Olmo in the penalty area.

Timo Werner missed the ball into the penalty area, Dani Olmo took it and got rid of Benjamin Pavard and Mathis De Light with a fantastic turn and finished off Sven Ulreich.

In the second half, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel moved the bench. He made a tactical change, making way for Kingsley Coman Konrad Laimer, ditching a defensive midfielder to get an attacker.

From the right flank, Mazraoui entered the field instead of Pavard, and Kim in the center of defense took the place of De Light.

Bavaria seemed to take command. He created moments again. In the 50th minute, Tel was only a few centimeters short of Gnabry’s pass. In 1960, Thel and Jamal Musiala were given a double opportunity.

When Harry Kane entered the field in 1964, the crowd went crazy, but the English striker hardly got any balls.

In the 69th minute, a penalty, which occurred when Mazarui touched the ball with his hand after a corner, brought the verdict,