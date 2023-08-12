Harry Kane has signed with Bayern, who finally have a successor to Lewandowski

Tense negotiations between Tottenham president Daniel Levy and Munich leaders led by new chairman Jan-Christian Driesen have succeeded to close the signing before the most spectacular moment of the European summer of 2023. .

The two clubs reached an agreement on Thursday and the player gave the go-ahead later that day. On Friday, due to a flight delay of several hours, Kane arrived in the capital of Bavaria for a medical examination. And on Saturday, Bayern officially announced the transfer until the summer of 2027.

According to the German press, the deal rises to €100m plus 10m variables, making Kane the most expensive signing for Bayern and the Bundesliga, far exceeding the €80m spent by the Record Master to win the French defender. Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

After a difficult end to the season (eliminations in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the German Cup, the eleventh Bundesliga in a row, ending with a last date), the Munich team did not hesitate to force Kane to fill the void left by Levi. , after last year’s unsuccessful experience of the Senegalese Sadio Mane.

Net 9

Kane will regain the Pole number 9, which no Bayern player has worn since the summer of 2022.

The top scorer in the history of the English team with 58 goals, Kane is a brilliant striker who is idolized in his country, although at the moment he cannot offer the title to the Three Lions.

He was the 2018 World Cup top scorer and Qatar’s 2022 top assist despite being stopped by England in the semi-finals and quarter-finals.

It was at Euro 2021 when he was closest to the title: in the final he lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

He has all the qualities of a real attacker: formidable in the air, purposeful, owning both legs. He even excels in the development of attacking play due to his vision of the game and his ability to keep the ball at his feet.

Tottenham, the club where he has been formed since 2004, has enjoyed his qualities for nearly two decades, turning professional in 2011.

Debut this Saturday?

After separate appointments over two years from January 2011 to January 2013, he gradually dominated the club, which grew thanks to “Prince Harry”.

With an average of over 30 goals since 2014/15, top scorer in the 2017 calendar year (56 goals), top scorer in the Premier League three times…he is statistically one of the best players in the world.

However, their showcases are empty of collective trophies. With Spurs, he reached the League Cup final twice (2015 and 2021), finished second in the Premier League in 2017 and played in the Champions League final in 2019 (lost 2-0 to Liverpool).

However, Kane leaves an indelible mark on the London club, for whom he is the top scorer with 280 goals.

He also recorded his name in the Premier League, finishing second in all-time scorers (213) behind Alan Shearer (260).

At Bayern, a six-time Champions League winner (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020), he hopes to finally polish his record.

And he could start doing it on Saturday, just ten hours after signing with Bayern, if he wins the German Super Cup at the Allianz Arena (1845 GMT) against RB Leipzig.

“I will try to integrate as quickly as possible,” Kane promised on the Bayern website.