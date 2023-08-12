Harry Kane left Tottenham and signed with Bayern.

YouAfter 15 years of searching for the title of English captain Harry Kane left Tottenham and now he will look for championships with him Bavaria. It is worth noting that the German club will play in the UEFA Champions League, while Spurs did not qualify for the competition.

Champion Bundesliga Herman confirmed the signing of the Englishman in exchange for US$110 millionplus another 20 million in variables, after negotiations that lasted almost the entire summer market.

Herbert Heiner, President of Bavariaassured that signing Kane would “a real treasure for the entire Bundesliga.”

Kane, still the captain Tottenham Hotspursigned a contract before June 30, 2027and will wear the number 9 on his jersey with the Bavarian team, the German club said in a statement.

“I am very happy to be part of Bayern. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and I have always said that I want to compete and perform at the highest level of my career. Bayern have a winning culture and I’m happy to be here.”– said the captain of the English team after confirming his transfer.

The 30-year-old striker began his career in Ridgeway Roverspassed through the quarry Arsenal And Watford until I got to Tottenham in 2009. He progressed with the London club until he signed his first professional contract in July 2011.

Playing since 2011 435 official matches with Tottenhamin which he scored 280 points. He was the top scorer in England in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and is the second top scorer in Premier League history after Alan Shearer.

WITH three lions He played 84 games in which he scored 58 goals. He is their top scorer. IN Russia 2018 he was the lead gunner with six goals.

He Bavaria This is how it is done with the leading center forward and the first world level, which he lost with the departure of the Pole Robert Lewandowski To Barcelona.

