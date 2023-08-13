Harry Kane uses Gareth Bale and Coutinho as an excuse to give Luis Enrique and London pumpkins









Everything points to the fact that Harry Kane You can finally change your career and accept a foreign offer that will take you out of your comfort circle into Premier League and in Tottenham, and to make a leap to a team that is great in its history and which, thanks to claims, can give it everything that the London team denied it. And with that, the English striker starts to look at Gareth Bale And Philippe Coutinho as reflexes to take control of your future, which includes handing out pumpkins Luis Enrique.

PSG, Madrid, United

Once Kane’s side Tottenham made it impossible for the striker to move to another Premier League team this summer, Kane realized his intentions to sign him Manchester United they disappeared then came real Madridbut White was smitten with the Kylian Mbappé case, which, together with the doubts the veteran player has in Madrid, knocked that option to the ground.

The last escape route for the national team with Southgate is the PSG route, which is still hidden, but Kane decided, as published Builddeny this path, the Frenchman, because he is not interested in playing in league 1but in a competition of the highest prestige, which in this case would, in his opinion, Bundesliga. But above all, he is convinced that he will put himself under the command of Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, where he could win national titles and the long-awaited Champions League.

Insurrection

And to put it all together, the player’s environment forces him to look at other cases where the club did not want to sell, and the player was forced to get away with it. Kane hopes not to go that far, but he has references in this regard, such as Coutinho, who almost got Liverpool to negotiate with Barca, or Modric and Gareth Bale, who did the same with Tottenham to sign a contract with Real Madrid.