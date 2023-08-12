Harry Potter ending reimagined with artificial intelligence!

In this article:

A fan account used artificial intelligence to change the endings of key Harry Potter characters.

It changes endings such as those of Severus Snape, Ron Weasley and Luna Lovegood, although other characters’ canon details have also changed.

Although fan-made, the new series that Warner Bros is preparing opens up many opportunities to change history and make it different from the cult movies.

End Harry Potter in cinema, he has changed a lot. The idea of ​​separation Deathly Hallows in two was an experiment that many other films have tried to replicate without much success.

WITH Raised $1.334 million Deathly Hallows Part 2 it was the most successful tape ever Harry Potter and stayed for a long time Top 10 highest grossing films in history.

In general, fans of the saga still regret events such as death of Snape and Fred Weasley, But, What would happen if Harry Potter’s most iconic endings could be altered with artificial intelligence? Well, AI has already done it!

Copyright: Harry Potter Unofficial | instagram

What changes did artificial intelligence make to Harry Potter?

WITH artificial intelligence, meme page Harry Potter Provide alternative endings for all key moments in the saga. For example, Harry and Hermione end up together like Ron Weasley and Luna Lovegood.

It also gives happier endings Hedwig, Fred and Snape. And even imagine what it would look like if Remus Lupine decided to raise Harry Potter or Sirius forgives Regulus and even imagine Astoria Malfoy without the blood curse.

Here you can see what the end of Harry Potter looks like with artificial intelligence.

End Harry Potter in film, it was generally well received, although there are a few points that remain controversial. Many people think that relationships Ron and Hermione really wouldn’t work together, and even a controversial author JK Rowling and actress Emma Watson they agree that it makes more sense for her to stay with the main character.

Other details that were revealed outside of the books like Dumbledore’s sexuality, They were also one of the details that continue to be a subject of controversy among fans of the saga..

However, death Severus Snape, Fred Weasley and even from Hedwig, They are one of the most intense and important details of the saga. Well, except that they hook understand whole story and they really didn’t need those changes.

Though it seems like the end Harry Potter It’s final, really the new series can certainly open the door to new changes and details that we haven’t seen in the movies.

Copyright @ Harry Potter Unofficial | instagram

What’s New in the New Harry Potter Series?

saga of Harry Potter the movie ended back over 10 years hence Warner Bros. have already announced that they will make an ambitious reboot, this time in the form of a series, giving rise to many doubts as to whether enough time has indeed elapsed for reboot the franchise and recruit new actors to bring these iconic characters to life.

But if you want to stand out from the movies, They have a lot of material for this. Being a longer series, they confirmed that It will consist of 7 seasons and will take place over 10 years. then more emphasis could be placed on past, giving us more information about Marauders, about Lily and James as well as the intense rivalry he had with Snape.

It would also be interesting if they focused more on Voldemort’s past Whether in the form of flashbacks or small episodes, this is an opportunity for us to learn about the controversial history of his parents and his time in Hogwarts. And if we’re already in it, it would be nice if Harry Potter called him “Tom”. One of the most epic moments in the books.

Details may also be included. who were left behind books, How SPEV, a pro-house-elf movement that promoted Hermione they could make it bigger and with more details Triwizard Cup belonging Goblet of Fire.

Harry Potter no doubt it will continue to give people something to talk about in the coming years, and probably Artificial intelligence plays a key role in the creation of the series.