He changed his shirt with Lionel Messi, and now he is called the KING: the story of Harrison Afful

Inter Miami defeated Charlotte 4-0 and advanced to the semi-finals of the League Cup. Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor, Adilson Malanda vs. Lionel Messi. The score was opened in the 12th minute when Harrison is terrible downed, in the area to Dixon CreekLeo refused a penalty and at the end of the match he remembered the opponent.

In the 10th minute of the match, Inter attacked the North Carolina goal with crowds, but found a wall of players, including a winger who did everything wrong in the penalty area: first he touched the ball with his hand, and then stepped on the Ecuadorian footballer. Without hesitation, the referee of the match sanctioned a penalty, which Josef Martinez later turned into a goal.

At the end of the match, the protagonists of the match came out to say hello to the middle of the field, and everyone wanted a minute with Messi. Harrison took advantage of this and asked him to switch shirts with the Argentine, who accepted without issue.

The North Carolina club’s official account captured the moment between Afful and Leo to post on their social media. The 37-year-old Ghanaian posted on his Instagram and several of the footballer’s friends started commenting: “This is my boy“,”I love“,”best defender since 1″, “i need this shirtwere some of the compliments he received.

Born July 24, 1986 in St. Kumasi, the most populous city in Ghana. It formed in Feyenoord Academy what he has in an African country, rented out asante kotoko where he became champion of the Ghana League. After four years as a professional, he was transferred to Esperance Tunis from Tunisia. There he also continued to collect titles: four local tournaments and one African Champions League. In 2015 he joined Columbus Crewwhere he played until 2021 when he arrived in Charlotte.

In 2008, he made his debut for the national team, where he remained until 2018. During this journey He came to play two games at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil., in the group stage, where Ghana was eliminated. Harrison was involved in a 2-2 draw with Germany (he provided an assist) and in a 2-1 loss to Portugal.

Inter Miami already knows their opponent in the League Cup: when they will play and against whom

Philadelphia Union received Queretaro from Mexico determine the second semi-finalist of the cup. The American team defeated the Mexicans 2-1. and they will have to meet the captain of the Argentina national team next Tuesday 15 August in that Subaru Park with hours to be confirmed.