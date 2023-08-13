He coached Erling Haaland and will now be on the Mexican national team.

The Mexico national team is entering a new era with Jaime Lozano looking to play a good role in the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

mexican team to live in a new stage hand in hand with Jaime Lozanoformally appointed technical director The 2026 World Cup will be held in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

Mexican Football Federation It has a new structure in order for national football to grow and meet the goals set during the World Cup, which will be of paramount importance.

He Expert Council is one of the great innovations in Mexican Football Federationwhich consists of football experts and world greats such as Rafael Marquez and Carles Puyol.

Members of the Expert Council Three

Javier Aguirre

Ricardo La Volpe

Fernando Hierro

Carles Puyol

Rafael Marquez

Bernardo Cueva

One of the names that has garnered the most attention and is undoubtedly exciting for the work he has done in his professional career is the name Bernardo Cueva, who will work for Sports Intelligence.

From 2020 Bernardo Cueva part of the coaching staff Thomas Frank at Brentford in the Premier League, a team where he is responsible for “tactical statistics”; that is, games with the ball stopped.

Getty Images

The man from Guadalajara has a lot of experience in this field; in fact, he also worked with Norway national teamwhere did he train Erling Haaland, JManchester City player and one of the world’s top stars.

What will you be responsible for in the Mexican national team?

Duilio Davino, director of senior men’s national teamsexplained in detail the task that will have Bernardo Cueva with the national team, where they hope to improve the set pieces.