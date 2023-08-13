“He disappointed us as a professional and as a person”

Romelu Lukakuattacked by fans Inter Milan after a losing ending Champions League in front of him Manchester Last season, he was the focus of the team’s board of directors. Nerazzurri for negotiating his transfer from Juventus.

Javier Zanettivice president Internoted that the institution expected professional behavior and as a person, but what he did was bad for the Belgian striker, who arrived on loan from Chelsea last season, but failed to find his best level due to injuries and unaccounted for Simone InzaghiDT sets Kit.

“Because of what Inter did for him, we expected a different behavior as a professional and as a person. He has the right to move to the team he wants, it would be more, but it’s enough time to say about it. But no one is bigger than a club and when you build a team you always have to consider who you put in the dressing room.” Zanetti For La Gazeta dello Sport.

According to Italian media, Juventus And Chelsea (owner of the letter to Lukaku) has started negotiations before the end of the 2022-2023 season, and has talked about an exchange between Romelu And Dusan Vlahovicnegotiations in which both players also participated.

That’s why, what decides his future, Romelu Lukaku It wasn’t part of the preseason. ChelseaHe has not been called to training and has not been given a number, so it is expected that the negotiations will come to an end and he will be able to start work, but now in Juventus.

